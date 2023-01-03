Read full article on original website
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates reelection in Tulsa with first of three inaugural balls
TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three inaugural balls in Tulsa on Friday evening. The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the ceremony schedule in December 2022, allowing the general public to purchase tickets to any of the three events running from Jan. 6, 7 and 9.
Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!
Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
Proposed Bill Seeks To Limit Federal Law Enforcement Overreach
A proposed bill in the Oklahoma legislature hopes to protect counties from federal overreach or encroachment. Rep. Rick West filed a bill that would require federal agencies to inform county sheriff offices before conducting any raids or warrantless arrests within their jurisdiction. Federal authorities would also have to give an...
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
Hiland Dairy to pay $140,000 to settle disability discrimination lawsuit
NORMAN, Okla. — Hiland Dairy Foods, a Springfield, Mo.-based dairy product producer and distributor, will pay $140,000 to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the commission announced Friday. The lawsuit states Hiland refused to hire a man to work at its Norman...
Oklahoma Senator Wants 3 Strikes Law For Misdemeanor Drug Charges
A State Senator is calling for harsher drug laws in Oklahoma. Senator Michael Bergstrom has filed a bill to add a three strikes penalty for misdemeanor drug convictions. If passed, the third misdemeanor would be upgraded to a felony unless the defendant agrees to seek help for addiction. Bergstrom says the legislation would strengthen penalties for repeat drug offenders while recognizing the root of their crimes by requiring rehabilitation.
St. John Health System reaches agreement with Att. Gen. on religious discrimination claims
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor confirmed an agreement has been met with St. John Health System (St. John) concerning allegations that St. John Health System had violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to...
Mother of Uvalde shooter arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested in Oklahoma City for making threats. According to a probable cause affidavit, Oklahoma City police responded to a domestic situation Wednesday morning. The victim told police a woman threatened to kill him before she moved out.
TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other
TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
TCSO investigating double murder in Turley
TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff Office (TCSO) confirmed to FOX23 they are investigating a double murder in Turley, Okla. According to TCSO, a man and woman were killed Thursday evening. The male victim has a gunshot wound, but investigators are unsure of the woman’s cause of death.
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
Man, woman found dead in Turley
TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sherriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder”. TCSO said a woman found a man and woman dead in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight
HONOLULU — (AP) — Lava from Kilauea spurted high into the air and spread out across about 300 acres (120 hectares) of the Hawaii volcano's summit crater floor, creating a spectacular sight as the mountain began erupting again after a few weeks' hiatus. Jillian Marohnic said the pool...
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
