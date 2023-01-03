ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final

The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date

The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
tennismajors.com

“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
New York Post

US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement

From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
tennisuptodate.com

Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future

After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
The Associated Press

Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches

Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
NME

atptour.com

Djokovic Downs Shapovalov, Sets Medvedev Showdown In Adelaide

Novak Djokovic came through some staunch resistance from Denis Shapovalov on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the top-seeded Serbian pulled away to a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory at the ATP 250 event. An entertaining one-hour, 55-minute matchup provided rich entertainment for a vocal Adelaide crowd, which was treated...
atptour.com

Fritz Clinches Inaugural United Cup For United States

The inaugural United Cup trophy belongs to the United States. Taylor Fritz clinched the title for his country on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6 (6) in a nail-biting duel between two of the biggest hitters on the ATP Tour. Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy.
atptour.com

After 3-Year Wait, ATP Tour Returns To Auckland

For two years, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted New Zealand. With international borders closed, the opportunity for the country to host major sporting events, including the ASB Classic, was taken away. However, good news arrived in July last year when the borders reopened to all visitors, sparking ‘go time’ for ASB...
atptour.com

Sealed With A Selfie: Why Team USA Won The United Cup

Escape rooms, mixed practices, head butts and more... Team USA has a blast en route to victory at the United Cup. “I feel like I'm at home with my eight kids. This is like the Brady Bunch,” said Team USA captain David Witt as he sat alongside his triumphant players in their United Cup post-final media conference.
atptour.com

Djokovic Saves Championship Point, Beats Korda For Adelaide Title

Novak Djokovic was down on Sunday evening in Adelaide and nearly out when he faced championship point against Sebastian Korda. But in trademark fashion the Serbian found a way to win his 92nd tour-level title. Djokovic saved championship point at 5-6 in the second set before rallying past the American...
atptour.com

Who Would Ken Rosewall Pick For His United Cup Team?

The United Cup trophy will be lifted on Sunday in Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. The stadium’s namesake, Australian legend Ken Rosewall, has enjoyed the inaugural mixed-teams event. “It’s a new event. The players like the team effect,” Rosewall said. “They seem to have nice camaraderie with everybody. Having...
atptour.com

What Djokovic Wants His Opponents To Know…

Serbian says he is not invincible, but his fighting resolve is. It is one thing to challenge Novak Djokovic, which Sebastian Korda did to a great extent Sunday evening in the Adelaide International 1 final. It is another thing to finish the job against the former World No. 1. Djokovic...
atptour.com

With Family In Tow & Coach Farmer On Board, Isner Ready For 17th Season

When John Isner walks onto court at the ASB Classic in Auckland Monday he will kick start his 17th season on the ATP Tour. The 6’ 10” American has enjoyed a storied career, reaching a career-high No. 8 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and lifting 16 tour-level titles. Last season, the World No. 41 also wrote himself into the history books when he broke the world record for aces on the ATP Tour, striking his 13,729th ace against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.
atptour.com

Medvedev Marches Into Adelaide SFs

Daniil Medvedev’s impressive start to the 2023 season continued on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the World No. 7 downed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals at the hard-court ATP 250 event. After fending off two break points from 15/40 to hold in his opening...
atptour.com

Griekspoor, Bonzi Reach Maiden Tour Final In Pune

Pair’s first tour-level meeting will be a final, at ATP 250 event in India. Tallon Griekspoor kept his cool in his maiden ATP Tour semi-final Friday at the Tata Open Maharashtra, where the Dutchman completed a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory against eighth seed Aslan Karatsev. Griekspoor won a single-season record...

