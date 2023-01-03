Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final
The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
tennismajors.com
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Tennis-Swiatek in tears after defeat to Pegula as U.S. lead in United Cup semis
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek broke down in tears after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Jessica Pegula, who gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
tennisuptodate.com
Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future
After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
Venus Williams forced to withdraw from Australian Open
There will be no 22nd Australian Open for Venus Williams - this year at least.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
NME
‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move
Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
atptour.com
Djokovic Downs Shapovalov, Sets Medvedev Showdown In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic came through some staunch resistance from Denis Shapovalov on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the top-seeded Serbian pulled away to a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory at the ATP 250 event. An entertaining one-hour, 55-minute matchup provided rich entertainment for a vocal Adelaide crowd, which was treated...
atptour.com
Fritz Clinches Inaugural United Cup For United States
The inaugural United Cup trophy belongs to the United States. Taylor Fritz clinched the title for his country on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6 (6) in a nail-biting duel between two of the biggest hitters on the ATP Tour. Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy.
atptour.com
After 3-Year Wait, ATP Tour Returns To Auckland
For two years, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted New Zealand. With international borders closed, the opportunity for the country to host major sporting events, including the ASB Classic, was taken away. However, good news arrived in July last year when the borders reopened to all visitors, sparking ‘go time’ for ASB...
atptour.com
Sealed With A Selfie: Why Team USA Won The United Cup
Escape rooms, mixed practices, head butts and more... Team USA has a blast en route to victory at the United Cup. “I feel like I'm at home with my eight kids. This is like the Brady Bunch,” said Team USA captain David Witt as he sat alongside his triumphant players in their United Cup post-final media conference.
atptour.com
Djokovic Saves Championship Point, Beats Korda For Adelaide Title
Novak Djokovic was down on Sunday evening in Adelaide and nearly out when he faced championship point against Sebastian Korda. But in trademark fashion the Serbian found a way to win his 92nd tour-level title. Djokovic saved championship point at 5-6 in the second set before rallying past the American...
atptour.com
Who Would Ken Rosewall Pick For His United Cup Team?
The United Cup trophy will be lifted on Sunday in Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. The stadium’s namesake, Australian legend Ken Rosewall, has enjoyed the inaugural mixed-teams event. “It’s a new event. The players like the team effect,” Rosewall said. “They seem to have nice camaraderie with everybody. Having...
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Ruud Headlines ATP's Auckland Return; Rublev Goes Again In Adelaide
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. As the ATP Tour season builds toward the Australian Open, two events Down Under provide players their last chance to compete ahead of the year's first Grand Slam. A pair of ATP 250s — the ASB Classic...
atptour.com
What Djokovic Wants His Opponents To Know…
Serbian says he is not invincible, but his fighting resolve is. It is one thing to challenge Novak Djokovic, which Sebastian Korda did to a great extent Sunday evening in the Adelaide International 1 final. It is another thing to finish the job against the former World No. 1. Djokovic...
atptour.com
With Family In Tow & Coach Farmer On Board, Isner Ready For 17th Season
When John Isner walks onto court at the ASB Classic in Auckland Monday he will kick start his 17th season on the ATP Tour. The 6’ 10” American has enjoyed a storied career, reaching a career-high No. 8 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and lifting 16 tour-level titles. Last season, the World No. 41 also wrote himself into the history books when he broke the world record for aces on the ATP Tour, striking his 13,729th ace against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.
atptour.com
Medvedev Marches Into Adelaide SFs
Daniil Medvedev’s impressive start to the 2023 season continued on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the World No. 7 downed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals at the hard-court ATP 250 event. After fending off two break points from 15/40 to hold in his opening...
atptour.com
Griekspoor, Bonzi Reach Maiden Tour Final In Pune
Pair’s first tour-level meeting will be a final, at ATP 250 event in India. Tallon Griekspoor kept his cool in his maiden ATP Tour semi-final Friday at the Tata Open Maharashtra, where the Dutchman completed a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory against eighth seed Aslan Karatsev. Griekspoor won a single-season record...
Comments / 0