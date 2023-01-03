ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Explode in Comeback Win Vs. Jazz

10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
Lauri Markkanen Motivated to Face Bulls Amid NBA All-Star Push

Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company

LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Hornets Drop 51 First-Quarter Points on the Bucks to Tie NBA Record

The Charlotte Hornets are putting up a franchise night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte entered Friday's road game off in desperate need of a change of scenery, having lost three straight games at home in the Spectrum Center. Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee certainly provided that as the Hornets hung 51 points on the Bucks...in the first quarter.
Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?

Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
