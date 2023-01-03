Read full article on original website
Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Explode in Comeback Win Vs. Jazz
10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Take Star Turns as Bulls' Offense Clicks
LaVine, DeRozan take star turns as Bulls' offense clicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saturday night marked the first time this season that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 30 or more points in the same game. That the Chicago Bulls won and improved to 8-3 over their...
Lauri Markkanen Motivated to Face Bulls Amid NBA All-Star Push
Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Endorses Ex-Teammate Lauri Markkanen for All-Star
LaVine, Donovan happy for Markkanen's post-Bulls ascent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lauri Markkanen entered his second career game as a visitor in the United Center motivated to send a message. Zach LaVine knew as much before tipoff. "I talked to him before the game," the current Chicago Bulls...
10 Observations: Alex Stalock, Blackhawks Shut Out Coyotes Without Patrick Kane
10 observations: Stalock, Hawks shut out Coyotes without Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks shut out the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 at the United Center on Friday. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Patrick Kane did not play because of a lower-body injury. It's the first...
Lovie Smith Addresses the Loss of No. 1 Pick to the Chicago Bears
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts.
A Look Back at the Chicago Bears' Past Two No. 1 Overall Picks
A look at the Bears' past two No. 1 overall picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears lost to NFC North opponent Minnesota Vikings, and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts. The result of the two games hands the Bears the No. 1 overall pick...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Catches Fire, Nikola Vučević Dominates in Rout of 76ers
10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured...
Bears Set Up for Transformational Offseason After Securing No. 1 Pick
CHICAGO -- George McCaskey walked around the bowels of Soldier Field on Sunday with pep in his step. He didn't look like the chairman of a franchise that just finished the 2022 season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. He seemed happy and hopeful. Why wouldn't he?. Sunday's...
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
Hornets Drop 51 First-Quarter Points on the Bucks to Tie NBA Record
The Charlotte Hornets are putting up a franchise night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte entered Friday's road game off in desperate need of a change of scenery, having lost three straight games at home in the Spectrum Center. Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee certainly provided that as the Hornets hung 51 points on the Bucks...in the first quarter.
Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?
Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
Skip Bayless Argues Bears Should Consider a QB With No. 1 Pick
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts.
Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders
Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?. Yes, you read that right. During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas...
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job
Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
Bears Fans Celebrate No. 1 Overall Pick by Thanking Former Head Coach Lovie Smith
Bears fan celebrate No. 1 overall pick by thanking former head coach Lovie Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears may have lost handily to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but you wouldn’t have known it by the scene at Soldier Field. https://twitter.com/barstoolchicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@barstoolchicago. #1 pick for...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Reportedly Expected to Start Vs. Giants
Hurts reportedly expected to start vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The worst-kept secret of the week if finally out. Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles in Week 18, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. This isn’t much of a surprise even after Hurts...
