Wasatch County, UT

Gephardt Daily

2 transported to hospitals after crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to area hospitals Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain. A Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Cory B. Wride Highway (state Route 73) near Mustang Way about 5:10 p.m. when it crashed into a Buick Century attempting to cross the highway, according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Dump truck rolls into UTA bus in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A Utah Transit Authority bus driver escaped with only minor injuries Friday after her ride was hit by a dump truck. The dump truck apparently failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Eaglewood and Orchard drives...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said. The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

One person dead after house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has died in a two-alarm house fire in Salt Lake City’s Central City neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the scene, in the area of 323 E. Williams Ave., at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Chief Chad Jefferson,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police report woman found dead from gunshot wound

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have reported finding a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m., an OCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman who fled Utah after being charged with fatal shooting of professional bull rider arrested in Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A female suspect wanted in a fatal domestic violence shooting in Utah has been arrested in the Houston, Texas area. “Recently, members of the Southern District of Texas U.S. Marshals Service, acting on information provided by SLCPD, located and safely arrested 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley,” a Salt Lake City Police statement says.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

SSLPD undergoing de-escalation training to reduce use of force

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake City’s police chief has announced de-escalation training for his force. “Recent high-profile use-of-force cases have encouraged law enforcement nationwide, including the South Salt Lake Police Department, to review their practices and policies around around police response to reduce incidents of force and mitigate violent confrontations,” Chief Jack Carruth says.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

