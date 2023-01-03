Read full article on original website
Related
cilfm.com
One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converter stolen off Illinois school bus, deputies offering reward for tip
POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region. The...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carterville police locate 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect following morning shooting
CARTERVILLE, IL — Authorities have located a suspect they believe to be involved in a morning shooting at Integrated Health in Carterville that sent one person to the hospital. According to a statement from the Carterville Police Department, the shooting was a domestic matter in which one person was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting
MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
KFVS12
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
KFVS12
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
wsiu.org
A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming
A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
cilfm.com
Williamson County woman arrested in Paducah murder investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Williamson County woman now faces murder charges in connection to the death of her boyfriend last year in Paducah. Paducah Police say 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley has been a suspect in the death of Jarvis Plato since March 14, 2022 when the 28-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Kelley told police her boyfriend had fallen, but investigators noticed Plato had injuries to his face not consistent with a fall and also found evidence of a fight inside the couple’s home.
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of Paducah traffic stops result in drug arrests
Two unrelated traffic stops by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, this week, led to a pair of drug arrests. During a stop on Tuesday, deputies stopped 48-year-old Holly M. Hyde of Paducah after they said they noticed her vehicle did not have proper registration plates. Deputies reportedly located methamphetamine in her possession and arrested her, charging her with possession of meth and registration violations.
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
cilfm.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery involving unlawful restraint
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating an armed robbery that also involved unlawful restraint. It happened late Thursday, December 29, at a business in rural Franklin County. No other details have been released. The sheriff’s office says their investigation is...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County remains focused with 13-0 start
PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season. The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts. Roberts took over the Mustangs this past...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting Tuesday
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will gather for a special called meeting Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The agenda for the meeting includes authorization of a contract for legal services with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group. It also includes items regarding declaration and sale of surplus property at 416 and 418 North 13th St. and at 1645 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
Comments / 0