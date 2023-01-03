ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cilfm.com

One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL

HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting

MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
KFVS12

Multiple shots fired in Carbondale

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
wsiu.org

A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming

A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
cilfm.com

Williamson County woman arrested in Paducah murder investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Williamson County woman now faces murder charges in connection to the death of her boyfriend last year in Paducah. Paducah Police say 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley has been a suspect in the death of Jarvis Plato since March 14, 2022 when the 28-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Kelley told police her boyfriend had fallen, but investigators noticed Plato had injuries to his face not consistent with a fall and also found evidence of a fight inside the couple’s home.
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of Paducah traffic stops result in drug arrests

Two unrelated traffic stops by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, this week, led to a pair of drug arrests. During a stop on Tuesday, deputies stopped 48-year-old Holly M. Hyde of Paducah after they said they noticed her vehicle did not have proper registration plates. Deputies reportedly located methamphetamine in her possession and arrested her, charging her with possession of meth and registration violations.
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County remains focused with 13-0 start

PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season. The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts. Roberts took over the Mustangs this past...
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting Tuesday

PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will gather for a special called meeting Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The agenda for the meeting includes authorization of a contract for legal services with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group. It also includes items regarding declaration and sale of surplus property at 416 and 418 North 13th St. and at 1645 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
