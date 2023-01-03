ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkmont, AL

WHNT-TV

2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison County

According to a Facebook post by MCSO, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment in the area of Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road. 2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison …. According to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Library Dedication Made in Memory of Mychal 'MJ' Moultry

Friday, Decatur City Schools came together to honor a student at Chestnut Grove Elementary. Library Dedication Made in Memory of Mychal ‘MJ’ …. Friday, Decatur City Schools came together to honor a student at Chestnut Grove Elementary. Leadership Perspectives: Alabama Representative Rex …. Alabama Representative Rex Reynolds joins...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Tuesday Morning’s Storms

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down Tuesday night outside of Russellville in Franklin County. Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, bringing strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and the threat of a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

