ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Who is Damar Hamlin, Bills safety seriously injured on ‘Monday Night Football’

By David Scott
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hofM_0k1WFIQu00

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and the NFL said in a statement he was in critical condition. The game was suspended for the evening as the NFL world prayed for the 24-year-old’s well-being.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Jordan Rooney, his marketing representative and friend, wrote on Twitter. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chasing Ⓜ️illions 💰🏃🏾 (@chasingms)

Hamlin’s mother, who attends most of his NFL games, was in attendance for “Monday Night Football.” Stadium and NFL officials worked quickly to bring her down to the field and to the ambulance to allow her to ride with her son.

In 2020, Hamlin founded his own personal brand and charity, Chasing Ms. The safety and his brand run an annual toy drive for Christmas, which just hosted its third event this past holiday. At last count, over $1 million had been raised for his charity in the immediate aftermath of the frightening injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35is5p_0k1WFIQu00
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDFap_0k1WFIQu00
Damar Hamlin playing at Pittsburgh in 2019.
Getty Images

“Our 3rd annual @chasingMs foundation toy drive hosted by @d.ham3 was a success!” Hamlin wrote in his most recent Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who came out. We hope you all are enjoying your holidays.”

Hamlin was drafted No. 212 overall in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. A Pittsburgh native, Hamlin went to Pittsburgh Central Catholic high school and played for the University of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi tweeted a handful of prayer emojis with Hamlin’s handle.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @HamlinIsland 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) January 3, 2023

In five years at the University of Pittsburgh, Hamlin compiled 290 tackles and six interceptions. Hamlin made only brief appearances as a rookie in 2021. His role changed dramatically this when All-Pro Micah Hyde was lost for the season in Week 2 with a neck injury.

Hamlin became a starter and helped the Bills deal with a significant loss to their defense. He compiled 91 tackles, one and a half sacks and a forced fumble thus far this season.

Hamlin, according to the Democrat & Chronicle, lost three friends in shooting deaths that the police never solved.

“Some of the stories you hear from these guys, you’re like, ‘Man, that’s tough; what a tough hand this player, this person has been dealt,’” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said last year, according to the paper. “But what an accomplishment for Damar to avoid things. He knows people that have died or whatever but at the end of the day he’s about football, he’s a good person, and he’s going to be a good pro.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2hAA_0k1WFIQu00
Damar Hamlin during a game on Nov. 20, 2022.
AP
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_OXGkO-7o

Hamlin’s father was arrested for selling drugs and spent 3 1/2 years in prison, but the two seemed to have a very tight relationship.

“We weathered every storm from hell & back together as a family. Not ashamed of our story cause it made us who we are. 💯 Happy Father’s Day pops,” he captioned a photo of him and his parents. “You taught me a lot in life but something that will always stick with me is making sacrifices for the people you love. 💕 whatever it takes For The Family.”

Comments / 1

Related
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in intensive care after saving kids from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, according to TMZ.According to the report, Peyton remains in the intensive care unit for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but doctors say his health is improving, according to his uncle, Greg Hillis. Peyton’s kids are said to be safe and healthy, according to the report.According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Fla. when the accident happened and he was helicoptered to the hospital and remains unconscious in the ICU. While there were posts on social...
PENSACOLA, FL
New York Post

Davis Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, supports Giants QB’s start vs. Eagles: ‘Go Big Blue’

When Giants quarterback Davis Webb takes the field on Sunday in his first career start, expect his longtime girlfriend to be cheering him on nearby. On Saturday, the same day The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Webb was expected to start over backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the Giants’ regular-season finale against the Eagles in Philadelphia, Donnett Hickson offered her support to the 27-year-old signal-caller, who was recently elevated from the practice squad. “Go Big Blue,” Hickson posted in an Instagram Story that featured her wearing a light blue jacket and matching mini skirt, as well as dark blue boots. Webb is in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Steelers perform ill-received CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin collapse

Not the best timing. During the Steelers’ 28-14 win over the Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith received a questionable CPR celebration after sacking Deshaun Watson in the game’s fourth quarter.  The celebration comes less than a week since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field while playing against the Bengals. The safety received life-saving CPR after he went into cardiac arrest. Immediately after the celebration, social media users began giving their takes. One football fan mocked Pittsburgh by calling the action “real classy” after Hamlin’s incident.  Radio host Isaac Wenzel questioned what he just saw and asked: “Did...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Giants vs. Eagles predictions: NFL picks, odds and betting offers

Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Giants vs. Eagles predictions and picks for their NFL Week 18 showdown, which is live Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on CBS. The Philadelphia Eagles just need to beat or tie the New York Giants to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC, but both teams have personnel questions to answer before this regular-season finale. Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps Giants vs. Eagles picks Eagles to cover -14 @ -110 at Caesars SportsbookUnder 43 points @ -110 at Caesars SportsbookMiles Sanders to score the first TD...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Bills honor Damar Hamlin with emotional win over Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled with Miami beating the New York Jets, eliminated the Patriots (8-9) from the playoffs for the second time in three years, and just the fourth time in 23 seasons during Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure. Buffalo will now host their division rival Dolphins in the wild-card round next weekend. With the game in hand, Bills players held up...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Nyheim Hines returns Bills’ opening kick for touchdown in first play since Damar Hamlin collapse

After as emotional a week as the Buffalo Bills could have, their entire stadium became unglued after their first play since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field last Monday. Nyheim Hines of the Bills returned the opening kickoff against the Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown, sending everyone at Highmark Stadium into a frenzy with Hamlin watching the game from his hospital in Cincinnati. “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Hamlin wrote on Twitter after Hines’ touchdown. “FREE HINES.” Hines then returned another kickoff for a touchdown in the third quarter, the second one for 101 yards, to give the Bills a 21-17 lead. Right before the game, Hamlin...
New York Post

Kenny Golladay catches first touchdown as Giant with epic one-handed grab

Kenny Golladay caught his first touchdown as a Giant in dramatic fashion. The Big Blue receiver, who has been primarily benched for the majority of the season, caught the one-handed 25-yard pass from Davis Webb in the final seconds of the Giants’ 22-16 loss against the Eagles on Sunday. He was able to get both feet down while falling out of the end zone. With head coach Brian Daboll resting his key starters in preparation for the playoffs, the Giants opted to play bench players – such as Webb and Golladay.  Philadelphia came into Sunday playing its regulars trying to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye during the playoffs. Golladay, 29, has been criticized by fans and media alike for his lack of production during his tenure as a Giant. He came into the game with 41 catches for 572 years. He’s been seen as a contract albatross after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021.
New York Post

Jets Week 18 report card: Not a good look for Robert Saleh

Grading the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Dolphins in the season finale on Sunday. Offense Another week without a touchdown. The Jets’ offense struggled again and did not reach the end zone for the third straight week. They gained 187 yards and just 38 rushing yards. QB Joe Flacco (18 of 33, 149 yards, 66.4 QB rating) was under siege behind a leaky offensive line. WR Garrett Wilson (9 catches, 89 yards) seemed to be the only player on offense making plays. The running game was nonexistent.  Grade: F  Defense This one is graded on a curve because the Jets faced rookie QB Skylar...
New York Post

Michael Strahan appears to rip Skip Bayless over ‘inhumane’ Damar Hamlin tweet

Fans and current athletes are not the only ones upset by Skip Bayless’ comments in the immediate aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury. Giants legend and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, an NFL analyst on Fox, whose network airs Bayless’ television show “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1, seemingly called out Bayless without naming him on Sunday when addressing the reaction to Hamlin’s collapse on “Monday Night Football.” “You spoke about humanity, but there were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane,” Strahan said Sunday morning on Fox’s pregame show. “I’m sorry to take this route, but I...
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Claim $1,250 on Caesars for Browns vs. Steelers

New York Post readers can get their hands on a sweet new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Follow the link below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Browns vs. Steelers. Caesars Promo Code Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook can use the bet insurance for their first sports wager up to $1,250. This risk-free offer from Caesars is a fantastic way to start sports betting. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Snag a tremendous offer for Cowboys-Commanders

New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Get your No Sweat First bet of up to $1,000 with the FanDuel Promo Code and if you’re in the state of Ohio, you can snag an even better offer. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see which team to target this afternoon. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting. No Sweat First Bet New FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible for one of the best offers on the...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Rush to get these sweet offers for Cardinals-49ers

New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM ahead of today’s slate when they sign up with the bonus code NPBONUS. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 bet with the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS and we’ll see how to play to total in San Francisco. Learn more about the BetMGM welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Find out how to bet on NFL games.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting. BetMGM code offer New BetMGM bettors can get up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. That’s right, your first bet is...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Pocket these massive offers for ‘SNF’

New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM ahead of today’s slate when they sign up with the bonus code NPBONUS. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 bet with the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS and we’ll see how the playoff scenarios impact tonight’s game. Learn more about the BetMGM welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Find out how to bet on NFL games.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting. BetMGM code offer New BetMGM bettors can get up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. That’s right, your first bet is at...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Rex Ryan ‘could see’ Sean Payton returning to Saints with Tom Brady

The Tom Brady-Sean Payton speculation keeps ratcheting up. During halftime of Saturday’s Jaguars-Titans game, ESPN analyst and former Jets coach Rex Ryan said he can envision Payton returning to the Saints in 2023 in a long-rumored pairing with Brady. “I could see him going back to New Orleans and maybe bringing a quarterback named Tom Brady with him,” Ryan said. The 59-year-old Payton, who has worked as an NFL analyst on Fox this season, is looking to get back into coaching after ending his 16-year run with the Saints last year. Brady, who has a $375 million contract to become an NFL game...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy