Cameron Winklevoss blames collapse of crypto company Gemini on Barry Silbert

Cameron Winklevoss, one half of the colorful crypto billionaires the Winklevoss twins, last night tried to shift blame for the collapse of his company Gemini onto fellow investor Barry Silbert.

Winklevoss and his brother are being sued by at least two investors who parked their cryptocurrency with Gemini. They say the twins gave them false assurances that their money was safe, but then lent the tokens out.

When crypto collapsed in November with the fall of FTX, the widely used trading platform run by Sam Bankman-Fried, Gemini customers tried - and failed - to withdraw their holdings.

But in a letter last night, Cameron Winklevoss attempted to shift blame for the saga onto Silbert, accusing him of 'bad faith stall tactics'.

In an open letter posted to Twitt er , Winklevoss, 41, alleged that Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group, has been stalling for over a month on returning the money it owes to users of Gemini's Earn program.

Investors lent Gemini crypto assets in exchange for interest payments of up to eight percent under the Earn program. Gemini in turn lent those assets to Genesis Global Capital - one of the companies owned by Digital Currency Group.

Genesis halted withdrawals in early November following the collapse of crypto-trading firm FTX. Genesis had significant loans outstanding to FTX's sister firm, Alameda Research, and halted all transactions citing its implosion.

That halt has caused a liquidity crisis for Gemini that the Winklevoss twins now appear to be litigating via Twitter war in real time.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss founded Gemini together in 2014 and fast became cryptocurrency Evangelists whose combined net worth skyrocketed to $4billion at crypto's peak.

The six-foot-five-inch twins have been in the limelight of the business world since their incredibly public legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over the intellectual property that became Facebook nearly 20 years ago.

The high-value handsome pair have previously been linked to various beauties on their society circuit, but neither has settled down, preferring instead to live at one another's side and have more recently developed a passion for music.

The pair are the frontmen for the band Mars Junction, which even amid the crypto recession has been out on the road performing mostly covers of classics from bands like Journey and Rage Against the Machine.

Following the so-called Crypto winter and subsequent implosion of FTX and its market ripples, each twin's net worth has fallen considerably and is currently closer to $1billion.

Silbert's net worth, largely accumulated due to his crypto-empire, was estimated to be $3.2billion in mid-2022 - a number that has likely dipped significantly following the events of the last few months.

In the letter he posted Monday, Winklevoss accused Silbert of repeatedly dodging Gemini executives for the last month and a half and refusing to set up a repayment plan of the $900 million Gemini lent Genesis.

Gemini and Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss were sued last week by investors for fraud and for allegedly selling interest-bearing accounts without registering them as securities.

Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group of owing $1.675billion to Genesis, money that could be used to pay back Gemini, as well as other lenders to Genesis.

In an online response, however, Silbert said that DCG did not borrow the money from Genesis and has made all payments on loans outstanding to Genesis.

Furthermore, he claimed that 'DCG delivered to Genesis and your advisors a proposal on December 29th and has not received any response.'

Winklevoss fired back: 'There you go again. Stop trying to pretend that you and DCG are innocent bystanders and had nothing to do with creating this mess.

'It's completely disingenuous.'

'So how does DCG owe Genesis $1.675 billion if it didn't borrow the money? Oh right, that promissory note...' wrote Winkelvoss, implying Genesis did loan DCG the funds.

Genesis previously told clients that due to its FTX exposure, it could take 'weeks' to find a potential way forward and that bankruptcy is a distinct possibility.

Winklevoss, facing the lawsuit and mounting pressure from his own angry customers, said he had offered Silbert multiple proposals for a path forward, including one as recently as Christmas day.

He claimed that the $1.675 billion 'is money that Genesis owes to' Gemini customers 'and other creditors.'

'It’s not lost on us that you’ve been working desperately to try and firewall DCG from the problems that you created at Genesis,' Winklevoss wrote.

'You should dispense with this fiction because we all know what you know - that DCG and Genesis are beyond commingled.'

The money in question, Winklevoss wrote, was used for faulty ventures of DCG's, as well as 'greedy share buybacks' and 'illiquid venture investments.'

The Gemini/Genesis rupture is the latest result of the FTX/Alameda Research collapse, and the relationship between Genesis and DCG in some ways mirrors the problematic commingling of FTX and Alameda.

FTX founder and disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is due to appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday to enter a plea to fraud charges from US prosecutors. It has been reported that he will plead not guilty.

While Bankman-Fried may very well be facing an extended prison sentence, the fall out for other big crypto bosses whose customer-base will likely end up out millions of dollars remains unclear.

Billionaire Silbert's DCG is the parent company of five crypto-focused companies, the largest of which is Grayscale, a digital asset manager that oversees $28billion of Bitcoin, Ether and other assets.