The Tennessee Titans seven-game, season-ending losing streak produced a lone benefit: a pick inside the top half of the first round of the NFL Draft. The Titans will pick No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City. The Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick with their loss to Minnesota on Sunday coupled with the Texans' comeback victory at Indianapolis. Houston will select at No. 2 overall, and Indianapolis will select at No. 4.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO