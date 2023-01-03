ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans locked into No. 11 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans seven-game, season-ending losing streak produced a lone benefit: a pick inside the top half of the first round of the NFL Draft. The Titans will pick No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City. The Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick with their loss to Minnesota on Sunday coupled with the Texans' comeback victory at Indianapolis. Houston will select at No. 2 overall, and Indianapolis will select at No. 4.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston

Patriots 2023 opponents finalized: Here are the 14 teams New England will play in 2023

Powerhouses like the Chiefs and Eagles will be coming to Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are on to 2023. With New England’s 2022-23 season coming to an end in Buffalo on Sunday, the Patriots’ 2023 opponents list has now been finalized. A run through the NFC East and a number of daunting matchups out west highlight the Pats’ next docket of games.
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Rookie Taken To Hospital Following Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season mercifully came to an end in Week 18, but not before a scary injury forced one of their rookies out of the game.  Safety Russ Yeast departed Sunday's loss with what was initially called a "chest injury," but wound up being considerably more serious.  Head ...
LOS ANGELES, CA

