Brusly, LA

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart. Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a Pitbull on Friday evening, brought them many memories. “From...
BATON ROUGE, LA
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile. According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He was wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and may be in the Sherwood Meadows area, police added.
BAKER, LA
Officials searching for missing man in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Teen reported missing in Baker found safe

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department says a missing juvenile has been located. According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the teen was returned home safely. Police described him as a 5′8″ 140 lb....
BAKER, LA
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BREC asks public to vote on Scotlandville Greenway Trail names

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is seeking the greater EBR community’s help in naming sections of the Scotlandville Greenway located in north Baton Rouge. BREC’s Greenway and Trails, a division of Planning and Engineering,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
EBR leaders give update on ongoing drainage efforts

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish updated the public on Sunday, Jan 8, about ongoing drainage efforts. According to a spokesman with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office, approximately 3,700 tons of debris have been removed from the Claycut Bayou and Ward Creek areas. Overall, about 22 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 80 miles of drains and pipes in East Baton Rouge Parish.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
