UPCOMING SCHOOL TOURS

We are excited to host several in-person tours at Stevens Elementary for prospective parents for the 23/24 school year! These tours will be mostly geared towards incoming Kindergartner families, but will have great information for all grade families as well. Families will get to meet the Principal, Mr. Donovan and the current Kindergarten, teacher Glory Wilson.
Community Bulletin 1/5/23

January 16 | Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday | No School for Students & Staff. January 19 | Winter Music Concert | 5:30 PM @ Aki’s Auditorium. January 20 | Theatre Arts Fieldtrip | During School Hours. February 1-28 | Open Enrollment for School Choice | See Announcement Below.
Friday 1/6 Message to Families

I hope you had a great Winter Break and are feeling rested as we start our new year, 2023! It was a great first week back from break, and we are excited to build on this strong start as we close out our semester. Next Wednesday, January 11th, we have our Martin Luther King Jr. assembly, which will honor the legacy of Dr. King and the accomplishments of the civil rights movement. As a reminder, there will be no school on Monday, January 16th in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!
Hamilton Open House, Jan 31st

If you have a student who will be attending HIMS next year, please come to our Open House. We are hosting an Open House on Tuesday, January 31, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. We moved the Open House to January 31 so we wouldn’t have a conflicting date with McClure Middle School.
