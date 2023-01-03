Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
With uptick in local house fires, chiefs discuss importance of smoke detectors
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the recent uptick in fires across the Ohio Valley, local fire chiefs are stressing the importance of smoke detectors. This time of year, it is common for fires because of the alternate heating resources and holiday cooking, among other factors. The National Fire Protection...
wajr.com
Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way
STAR CITY, W.Va. – After weeks of speculation the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
WTOV 9
Suspected human remains found in Elm Grove
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Suspected human remains have been found by authorities following an extended search in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the remains were transported to Kepner Funeral Home. There, a medical examiner will conduct an investigation. Howard said...
2 dead after car traveling in Ohio riddled with bullets
The car they were driving came to a stop on the freeway just before the Belle Vista Avenue exit.
WFMJ.com
SUV flips on I-680 ramp
One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
WTOV 9
City officials discussing moving OVRTA bus terminal, covering it with canopy
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After federal funds were earmarked for Ohio Valley Regional Transit, a new intermodal transit center plan is in the works in Wheeling. With the Streetscape Project beginning, one of the areas the city wanted to address is relocating the bus terminal. It would move from...
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County.
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
Mine closed in Marshall County after fire
A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a woman was found stabbed in her home. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified. According to police, 50-year-old William L. Fitzgerald is wanted for the murder of Tarae Washington. Court documents...
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 5, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Judge gives jail time in animal dog dragging case
A humane agent with Animal Charity described the injuries an 18-month-old dog suffered when he was dragged along an East Side street in May.
Suspect accused of attacking woman at Austintown racino
A Campbell man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported assault at Hollywood Gaming on New Year's Eve.
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
WHIZ
Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect
The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
