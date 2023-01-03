PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.

