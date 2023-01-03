ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

wajr.com

Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way

STAR CITY, W.Va. – After weeks of speculation the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
STAR CITY, WV
WTOV 9

Suspected human remains found in Elm Grove

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Suspected human remains have been found by authorities following an extended search in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the remains were transported to Kepner Funeral Home. There, a medical examiner will conduct an investigation. Howard said...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Mine closed in Marshall County after fire

A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

