ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

Hundreds gather at Brusly High School to pay respect to teens killed after a police officer crashed into their car

By Nick Perlin
wbrz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull fatally attacked her

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Pair arrested after armed robbers followed woman off bus, shot her in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after they allegedly followed a woman off of a public bus in Tigerland and shot her during a robbery. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Monday near an apartment building on Jim Taylor Drive in Tigerland. The man allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot her and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Pair arrested after woman was robbed, shot in Tigerland earlier this week

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary police arrest 'major narcotics distributor'

ZACHARY - Police believe they have taken into custody someone responsible for much of the narcotics activity in and around Zachary. The department there announced the arrest of Dylan Davis on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. The investigation was conducted by Zachary's Narcotics Division and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

No. 6 LSU gym falls to No. 3 Utah in season opener

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LSU gym season is here, and the Tigers had a hard challenge against No. 3 Utah, falling to the Utes in the season opener. Sophomore Aleah Finnegan was a bright spot for the Tigers tonight, with a career high of 9.95 on the floor and a 39.450 all-around score.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wbrz.com

No. 7 LSU women's basketball breaks school record with 16-0 start, defeats Kentucky 67-48

LEXINGTON - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team continues their dominating start, beating Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers break a program record with a 16-0 start. LSU has now won all of their SEC games by double digits. Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while Angel Reese added 23 points and 13 boards. The Tigers dominated the boards, beating Kentucky in that category 45-22. LSU also had 32 points in the paint.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy