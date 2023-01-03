Hundreds gather at Brusly High School to pay respect to teens killed after a police officer crashed into their car

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull fatally attacked her
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
Blood drive for crash victim hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oak Crest Drive, just off Greenwell Springs Road. Eric Ricks, 38, was shot multiple times and died at the...
Pair arrested after armed robbers followed woman off bus, shot her in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after they allegedly followed a woman off of a public bus in Tigerland and shot her during a robbery. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Monday near an apartment building on Jim Taylor Drive in Tigerland. The man allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot her and ran off.
Deputies looking for suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday night
HAMMOND - Deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into two Subway restaurants Thursday night. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, one burglary happened at the Subway on University Avenue in Hammond. Deputies released surveillance video of the suspect walking through the establishment after allegedly breaking the...
Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent attack by belligerent neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A woman is afraid to go inside her own home after bullets flew through her apartment Thursday night, but she knows exactly where they came from. Mankisha Pike says she had been peacefully living in Avalon Apartments on Florida Boulevard for the last few years, but all that changed recently.
Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
Pair arrested after woman was robbed, shot in Tigerland earlier this week
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after ordering 'angel shot' at bar
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a year of probation and 50 hours of community service after simply ordering a shot at a bar. Alison LeBlanc asked her server about an "angel shot with a lime" and said she wanted one after seeing a poster for one in the bathroom at Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane. It wasn't what she thought it was.
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
Man accused of dousing woman with harsh chemicals, trying to suffocate her with a mattress
CENTRAL - A woman was covered in chemical burns and bruises after a man allegedly abused her over the course of two days in a Central home. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the altercation happened at a home on Denham Road, not far from Joor Road, in Central from around 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community member
WATSON - Family, friends and former students gathered inside Live Oak Church on Saturday to celebrate the memory of Fred London, a longtime educator and beloved member of the Watson community. "With the exception of my father, I'd say, if I wanted to model my life, it would be around...
Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
Zachary police arrest 'major narcotics distributor'
ZACHARY - Police believe they have taken into custody someone responsible for much of the narcotics activity in and around Zachary. The department there announced the arrest of Dylan Davis on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. The investigation was conducted by Zachary's Narcotics Division and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division.
Dog saved when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch during Sunday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when he was found in a ditch quickly flooding with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm. Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."
No. 6 LSU gym falls to No. 3 Utah in season opener
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LSU gym season is here, and the Tigers had a hard challenge against No. 3 Utah, falling to the Utes in the season opener. Sophomore Aleah Finnegan was a bright spot for the Tigers tonight, with a career high of 9.95 on the floor and a 39.450 all-around score.
No. 7 LSU women's basketball breaks school record with 16-0 start, defeats Kentucky 67-48
LEXINGTON - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team continues their dominating start, beating Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers break a program record with a 16-0 start. LSU has now won all of their SEC games by double digits. Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while Angel Reese added 23 points and 13 boards. The Tigers dominated the boards, beating Kentucky in that category 45-22. LSU also had 32 points in the paint.
