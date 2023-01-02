ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans (2-13-1) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) for the season finale between a couple of non-playoff teams. Kickoff Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium is 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Texans vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions..

Houston lost to Jacksonville 31-3 Sunday as the +3.5 Texans had a 3-game against-the-spread (ATS) win streak snapped in a contest that saw them gain just 277 yards of total offense. Houston has scored 20-plus points just 3 times this season. The Texans’ 16.1 points per game rank 31st in the league.

The Colts lost at the New York Giants 38-10 Sunday. Indianapolis went just 3-for-12 on 3rd downs and tallied only 252 total yards. The Blue Horseshoe heads into Week 18 looking to snap a 6-game slide.

: All Week 18 odds and lines

Texans at Colts odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:38 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Texans +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Colts -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Texans +2.5 (-102) | Colts -2.5 (-118)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 38.5 (O: -109 | U: -111)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Texans 2-13-1 | Colts 4-11-1
  • ATS: Texans 7-8-1 | Colts 6-10
  • O/U: Texans 6-10 | Colts 6-10

Texans vs. Colts head-to-head

Houston and Indy have met 42 times witht the Colts leading 32-9-1. The tie came Sept. 11 when the 2 AFC South foes played to a 20-20 draw.

Houston was a 7-point underdog in that game. Against the number the last 4 games have yielded a 2-2 split. The Under 45.5 hit back in September; the Under has gone 6-0 across the last half-dozen games.

