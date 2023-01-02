ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QkWD_0k1WCdb000

The Cleveland Browns (7-9) wrap up the regular season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Browns vs. Steelers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Browns, eliminated from the playoffs after a Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints, relished the role of spoiler going on the road and taking down the Washington Commanders 24-10 in Week 17. The Browns are a respectable 4-2 straight up and against the spread (ATS) in the last 6 games.

The Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a come-from-behind 16-13 win at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh is an impressive 5-1 ATS in the previous 6 outings, with the Under 4-1 in the last 5 contests.

: All Week 18 odds and lines

Browns at Steelers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:26 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Browns +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Steelers -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Browns +3 (-118) | Steelers -3 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 39 (O: -109 | U: -111)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Browns 7-9 | Steelers 8-8
  • ATS: Browns 8-8 | Steelers 9-6-1
  • O/U: Browns 7-8-1 | Steelers 6-10

Browns at Steelers head-to-head

These teams played in Week 3 on a Thursday night, and the Browns posted a 29-18 victory as 4.5-point favorites as the Over cashed. The Steelers were using QB Mitchell Trubisky for that game, while the Browns used Jacoby Brissett, so Sunday’s QBs will both be different.

The Steelers have won 4 of the last 5 home games against the Browns, with the lone win by Cleveland coming in an AFC wild-card game on Jan. 10, 2021. The Steelers are 5-2 ATS across the previous 7 meetings, with a 5-3 edge to the Under in the last 8 in the series.

