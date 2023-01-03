ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigate homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they said took place early Sunday morning near the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. Police said it took place around 3:38 a.m. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds. Portsmouth Police said they would provide more information as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth holds community-wide vigil after record number of homicides

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Portsmouth holds community-wide vigil after record …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy