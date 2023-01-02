2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

After a break for the holidays, the PGA Tour is back this week with the 1st event of 2023: The Sentry Tournament of Champions. The tournament is once again being held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii, the 25th year it’ll be played there.

This limited-field event consists of only players who won on the PGA Tour in 2022 and those who qualified for the Tour Championship last season. Therefore, only 39 players will tee it up in beautiful Maui this week.

Rory McIlroy is 1 of the few notable players who won’t be in the field and he’s the No. 1 player in the current Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Right behind him is Jon Rahm at No. 2, and he’s the betting favorite (+650) to win this week at Kapalua. In fact, every player in the top 10 of the rankings is in the field with the exception of Joaquin Niemann and McIlroy. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are also among the favorites.

The Plantation Course is a rare par 73 playing at 7,596 yards. It doesn’t play as long as the listed yardage, however, thanks to the huge elevation changes throughout the course. Cameron Smith, who has left for the LIV Golf, won the event last year with a record 34-under par.

Sentry Tournament of Champions – Expert picks

Justin Thomas (+1200)

Thomas must love this course because he often plays well here. He’s played this event in each of the last 7 years and he’s only finished outside the top 10 twice in that span, winning the tournament twice. How can we not bet on that sort of course history? In the last 4 years, he’s gone T-5, 3rd, 1st and 3rd. He’s a perfect guy to bet on at this number.

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Morikawa may not seem like the type of player who would excel here, given his lack of length on a stretched-out course, but Kapalua doesn’t play as long as it seems. And he’s shown length doesn’t make much of a difference here. In his 3 starts here the last 3 years, he’s tied for 5th once and tied for 7th twice.

Sentry Tournament of Champions picks – Contenders

Jordan Spieth (+2000)

Spieth returned to Kapalua last year for the 1st time since 2018, and he had an underwhelming T-21 finish. However, he’s playing much better now and prior to that appearance, he posted 4 top-10s, including a win in 2016. He finished last season fairly strong with top-20s in the last 2 tournaments, and I’ll take a shot on him at a course he’s won on before.

Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)

Matsuyama has played the Tournament of Champions 5 times and though he’s never won, he’s come extremely close. He has 3 top-5s, including a 2nd-place finish in 2017. Matsuyama is an accurate ball-striker, ranking 6th on tour in strokes gained: approach last season, which is an important stat on this course.

Sentry Tournament of Champions picks – Long shots

Billy Horschel (+5000)

Horschel is back for his 7th appearance in this event, though he’s only cracked the top 10 once before; that was in 2014 when he finished 6th. In his 1st official start of the 2023 season, Horschel tied for 7th at the CJ Cup.

Seamus Power (+4000)

Power ended the 2022 calendar year on fire, winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October and going T-3 and T-5 in his next 2 starts before taking the rest of the year off. He tied for 15th here last year and I see him improving upon that in 2023.

Golfweek:

