wvtm13.com
American Red Cross of Alabama urges CPR certification
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's entirely possible you could be standing right in front of someone having a life-threatening emergency and need to jump in and help. The American Red Cross of Alabama says CPR certification is so important that many of its own take the time to get certified.
wvtm13.com
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
wvtm13.com
EPA is in Moody to test smoke from the smoldering landfill fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Environmental Protection Agency showed up in Moody Friday to test smoke from the ongoing landfill fire. The underground inferno has been burning for more than 40 days. Dozens of residents have been complaining about harmful health impacts from living with the smoke around the clock.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor proposes providing micro-shelters for homeless people
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — City leaders in Birmingham want to provide safe, temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness with "Project Home for All." Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that homeless people deserve a safe place to sleep. He wants the city to "take it a step further by offering resources that give them the option for a transition into permanent housing."
wvtm13.com
Man dies in burning truck on I-459 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A fiery crash in Hoover leaves a man dead. Hoover Police say they found him trapped in his burning Ford F-150 truck Saturday night on I-459 south near mile marker 11. Officers say it appears the truck was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a...
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
wvtm13.com
Teacher shortage lingers in Central Alabama districts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's now the second half of the school year and most districts are struggling to hold on to teachers as pandemic challenges linger. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers, a union that helps local teachers, says disciplinary problems in the classroom are at an all-time high for teachers right now.
wvtm13.com
Experts stress importance of AED's in athletic settings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Doctors say it's important for all athletic facilities to have an AED or automated external defibrillator. "Nearby and for people to be able to get to that AED within 3 to 5 minutes," UAB Sports and Exercise Medicine Dr. Irfan Asif says. Physicians say athletic venues...
wvtm13.com
Alabama investigators to review 2 law enforcement shootings
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies were responding to a report of outside gunfire during a domestic dispute. The...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
wvtm13.com
Business owners make difficult decisions as dairy product costs rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Inflation is not expected to slow down any time soon, and dairy products are the target. Egg prices are up, and according to the Reserve Bank of St. Louis, prices have more than doubled in just over a year. Reuters attributes the price jump largely to a deadly outbreak of the bird flu. Millions of egg-laying chickens were killed in 2022.
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard released from prison
HARVEST, Ala. — Update: The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday. Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is expected to be released from prison on Sunday after serving more than two years behind bars. Hubbard was first indicted on ethics...
wvtm13.com
Mild Saturday ahead of a soaking wet Sunday
A mostly clear sky gives a good view of the Full Wolf Moon on a chilly night, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest.
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County deputies and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after two bodies were found along the interstate on Sunday. Authorities confirm that one body was found near Interstate 20/59 at Exit 62 near the town of Fosters. A second body was discovered on Frog...
wvtm13.com
Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police along with ALEA investigate officer involved shooting
GADSDEN, Ala. — An officer involved shooting in Gadsden is being investigated by ALEA. Officials responded to a report of a shooting at 1:39 a.m. on Friday on Hinsdale Avenue. Authorities found Cody Stewart, 28, dead at the scene. No officers were injured. The investigation continues. This is a...
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
wvtm13.com
Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business
JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
wvtm13.com
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
