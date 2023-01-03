ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker, 17, killed victim at Chicago gas station, prosecutors say (video)

Chicago — A 17-year-old boy is charged with murdering a man during a carjacking attempt at an Englewood gas station on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. Surveillance video from the service station at 63rd and Racine, acquired by Chicago Contrarian, showed two gunmen emerge from a vehicle next to the victims’ car with a handgun and a rifle around 2:36 a.m. The gunmen approach the victims, and one offender opens the driver’s door before a hail of gunfire breaks out, killing the 45-year-old driver.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

2 sentenced in death of Chicago woman hit by stray bullet

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for the gang-related shooting death of a Chicago woman who was hit by a stray bullet as she was out shopping with her young sons. A Cook County judge sentenced Bryant Mitchell, 27, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 3 people shot outside Pullman Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot outside of a Walmart in the Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday night.The victims were loading their vehicle with groceries purchased at the store in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue off the Bishop Ford Freeway around 7:20 p.m., when a dark-colored sedan drove by and occupants from the car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.The victims included a 27-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and transported to an unknown hospital in good condition.A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire

The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
CICERO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons

CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy