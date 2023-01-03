Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Carjacker, 17, killed victim at Chicago gas station, prosecutors say (video)
Chicago — A 17-year-old boy is charged with murdering a man during a carjacking attempt at an Englewood gas station on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. Surveillance video from the service station at 63rd and Racine, acquired by Chicago Contrarian, showed two gunmen emerge from a vehicle next to the victims’ car with a handgun and a rifle around 2:36 a.m. The gunmen approach the victims, and one offender opens the driver’s door before a hail of gunfire breaks out, killing the 45-year-old driver.
WAND TV
2 sentenced in death of Chicago woman hit by stray bullet
CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for the gang-related shooting death of a Chicago woman who was hit by a stray bullet as she was out shopping with her young sons. A Cook County judge sentenced Bryant Mitchell, 27, and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
Chicago shooting: 3 people shot outside Pullman Walmart
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot outside of a Walmart in the Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday night.The victims were loading their vehicle with groceries purchased at the store in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue off the Bishop Ford Freeway around 7:20 p.m., when a dark-colored sedan drove by and occupants from the car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.The victims included a 27-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and transported to an unknown hospital in good condition.A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in...
fox32chicago.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
nadignewspapers.com
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 shot in Walmart parking lot while loading groceries into vehicle: police
CHICAGO - Multiple people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., three people were in the Walmart parking lot located in the 10900 block of South Doty and loading their vehicle with groceries when a dark-colored sedan drove by and an occupant from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
cwbchicago.com
Argument at River North bowling alley ended with a double-shooting that killed one woman, injured another, prosecutors say
Chicago — A double shooting that left a woman dead near Marina City last year followed a coincidental encounter between the accused man and a group of his ex-girlfriend’s friends at a River North bowling alley, prosecutors said Wednesday. Jason McMahan and his new girlfriend went to 10pin...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say
An attempted carjacker was killed and two others were hurt after vehicle crashes in Loop, Chicago police say
Questions persist after boy, 9, fatally shot in South Side home
WBBM Newsradio spoke with activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes after he accompanied the mother of the boy, Jarvis Watts, to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
cwbchicago.com
For 3 burglaries and setting a stolen car on fire in the Loop, man gets a 3-year sentence
Chicago — A man who was accused of setting a stolen SUV on fire outside the Chicago Theatre while on bail for another stolen motor vehicle case has reached a very nice plea deal with prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to three burglaries and an arson charge, Judge...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
Man charged in River North shooting that killed woman, injured sister outside House of Blues
The sisters had been inside the 10Pin Bowling Lounge in River North when Tashawnna Anderson caught her friend's boyfriend with another woman, according to family.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
