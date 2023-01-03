ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New Year, New Rules: 8 laws went into effect across Green Country Jan. 1

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 5 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Eight laws went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The new laws relate to a variety of issues that impact Oklahomans across Green Country. The new laws cover taxation, ecommerce, voting rights, unemployment benefits and more.

FOX23 provided a list of the laws below:

Senate Bill 418

SB418 establishes the Oklahoma Inform Act. This law requires online sellers to ensure third party vendors on their site are authentic. This specific law is to crack down on the online sale of stolen goods.

House Bill 1933

HB1933 relates to Oklahomans who apply for unemployment benefits. Residents who apply for unemployment will see a 10-week cut in their benefits. The new law cuts the duration of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks down to 16 weeks.

This bill has caused controversy across Green Country. Supporters say the reduced unemployment benefits will help address workforce shortages, while the bill’s opponents say the law attacks Oklahoma’s workforce.

Senate Bill 1339

SB1339 deals with sales taxes in Green Country. The bill modified the language to have sales tax include services as well as tangible goods.

House Bill 3365

HB3365 is one of many Oklahoma laws surrounding voter rights and registration. According to this bill, voter registration can be canceled in Oklahoma if you are issued a license in another state. Additionally, the law dictated voters who have the same address as five or more other registered voters will have to confirm their address with the state. Voters who live with at least five other registered voters will receive a letter to confirm their address in 2023, according to the law.

House Bill 3066

HB3066 requires municipal courts across Oklahoma to send share information with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Municipal courts are now required to share criminal history to OSBI.

House Bill 1682

HB1682 amends the Ad Valorem Tax Code’s section related to livestock. The bill modifies the determination of “livestock employed in support of the family.”

House Bill 3901

HB3901 relates to Oklahoma revenue and taxation. This law modifies the Court of Tax Review.

House Bill 3081

HB3081 is another law related to Oklahoma taxation and revenue. This law modifies Oklahoma’s Court of Tax Review.

The next legislative session will begin Feb. 6, 2023.

