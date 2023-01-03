Read full article on original website
Legislature discussing possible override of Governor’s line-item vetoes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some tension seems to be brewing between the legislative and executive branches. And it could result in the legislature taking the rare step of overriding some of the Governor’s vetoes from last year. The State Supreme Court considered this same idea of line-item vetoes in...
Lawmakers prepare for first legislative session of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, lawmakers from across the state will return to Jackson for the first legislative session of 2023, which will last 90 days. A few hot topics this session in Mississippi will include the state income tax, initiative petitions and crime. Republican State Sen. Chris McDaniel’s...
Flu case numbers drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is seeing a decrease in the number of flu cases for the first time in months. There’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is case numbers for the flu are dropping. The bad news is that those caught in this new wave could experience harsher symptoms.
Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire destroyed a Valley North home, taking with it an icon in Mississippi Civil Rights history. Ineva May Pittman was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in a part of the house that was not burned. It happened in the 5000 block of...
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Jackson police officers are now on administrative leave after a man died while in custody. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Keith Murriel. The Hinds County coroner says the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is underway. According to officials,...
Jackson Zoo’s ‘Spare Bear’ has a new name, thanks to the kids at one Jackson elementary
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear formerly known as Spare Bear will henceforth be known as “Mathan,” following a vote of fourth and fifth-grade students at John Hopkins Elementary. Before Christmas break, children in the class voted to rename the bear, which was brought to the Jackson Zoological...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death...
