Norman, OK

247Sports

FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley

Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?

A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation was underway after a man was shot Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in western Leon County. Deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Capital City Bank says a fond farewell to employee of 42 years

On Thursday, Dec. 29, associates of Capital City Bank hosted a farewell party in honor of Geri Ann Driggers, who is retiring after a long and enjoyable career with the company. Driggers has spent the last 42 years working for Capital City Bank, and retired from the position of Assistant Vice President and Community Banker/loan officer. During the retirement party, Driggers was greeted by family, friends, current and former co-workers, and clients that she has served over the years. One client even drove over two hours just to come and see her, wishing her warm wishes for the chapters of life that lie ahead.
MONTICELLO, FL

