Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
How Oklahoma Players Performed at Under Armour All-America Practice
ORLANDO — If Brent Venables’ pitch alone isn’t convincing enough that Oklahoma is due for a brighter future, just look at the incoming surge of talent. The Sooners have 13 high school All-Americans scheduled to arrive in Norman, many in about two weeks for the spring semester. It’s OU’s first ...
Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects
The Seminoles are already generating some buzz among top 2024 recruits.
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley
Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
Keep the Wreath green sets record for low house fire numbers
The Tallahassee Fire Department recently wrapped up their 2022 Keep the Wreath Green program with notable success.
Local shop owner turns slur written outside shop into opportunity for positivity
Obsessions Gifts owner Betty Proctor is hoping to spread positivity after someone wrote a racial slur outside of her store in railroad square.
City of Tallahassee warns of utility scam
The city of Tallahassee sent out an alert about a utility scam. The city said in a statement Tuesday that it will not contact utility customers demanding immediate payment.
ecbpublishing.com
Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?
A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch files for re-election
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch filed for re-election to the Leon County Commission, District 4 Seat, on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 in Leon County
A crash has occurred on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon, causing left lanes to be blocked.
Fire occurs at two-story home on Lake Avenue
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a two-story home on New Year's along the 1500 block of Lake Avenue.
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash in Gadsden County left a vehicle overturned
A crash involving a vehicle has occurred on Highway 90 in Gadsden County, leaving a single vehicle turned over.
WCTV
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation was underway after a man was shot Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in western Leon County. Deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One man dead following shooting on Ravensview Drive
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it is investigating an incident that led to the death of a man.
ecbpublishing.com
Capital City Bank says a fond farewell to employee of 42 years
On Thursday, Dec. 29, associates of Capital City Bank hosted a farewell party in honor of Geri Ann Driggers, who is retiring after a long and enjoyable career with the company. Driggers has spent the last 42 years working for Capital City Bank, and retired from the position of Assistant Vice President and Community Banker/loan officer. During the retirement party, Driggers was greeted by family, friends, current and former co-workers, and clients that she has served over the years. One client even drove over two hours just to come and see her, wishing her warm wishes for the chapters of life that lie ahead.
Comments / 0