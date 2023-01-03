BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation. It happened on January 3. West Precinct officers were called to Gibson Pharmacy on Lomb Ave. They learned that a delivery driver was delivering pharmaceutical products when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to police the suspect stole totes from the driver’s van, jumped in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul and fled the scene.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO