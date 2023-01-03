Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Health
Low-carb diet helps cut blood sugar levels in people with prediabetes
Several health measures — including blood glucose levels and weight — improved. For most people, there’s no single healthy way to eat, though there are healthy foods and eating patterns. Yet for people with prediabetes, a low-carb diet could quickly bring elevated A1C levels back to a healthier range, a trial published in JAMA Network Opensuggests.
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Drinking coffee is healthy for some people — but may increase the risk of early death for those with hypertension, study finds
Drinking coffee could be risky for those with high blood pressure but was not associated with death in people with normal or slightly high blood pressure.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Smoking
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Giving up cigarettes can be excruciating, with cravings and withdrawal symptoms lingering for weeks, especially if you aren’t strongly motivated. Yet, just minutes after that first smoke-free breath, your body starts to change for the better. And with all the healthy breaths...
earth.com
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
Boost your metabolism without dieting — here’s how
Find out how to improve your metabolism and metabolic health with these simple adjustments
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Men who drink one soda or sugary drink per day have higher risk of hair loss, new research suggests
A habit of drinking sugary sodas, juice, or energy drinks daily may be linked to higher risk of hair loss in younger men, scientists have found.
How Using Ozempic For Weight Loss Is Impacting Diabetes Patients
The use of Ozempic for weight loss is now affecting those with diabetes. Unfortunately, there are now a number of issues patients with the condition are facing.
Is It Safe To Drink Energy Drinks If You Have Diabetes?
Energy drinks typically contain large amounts of sugar, as well as other ingredients to boost alertness. Are they a safe choice for people with diabetes?
Medical News Today
Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet
In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Low carb, high fat diet may help manage weight loss, glucose
More than 462 million adults around the world have type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes is not curable, the condition is sometimes reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, such as diet. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark say low carb, high fat diet can help people with type...
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Online Weight Management Program Leads to Glucose Improvement in Type 2 Diabetes
An online weight management program designed for people with type 2 diabetes led to weight loss as well as improved blood glucose control, according to a new study presented at ObesityWeek, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society, and described in an article at Healio. Previous research has shown that...
TikTok Says Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach Is Bad for You. What Do Experts Think?
Some TikTok wellness influencers claim that drinking coffee on an empty stomach can disrupt hormones, leading to period pain, acne, bloating, and other unwanted side effects. In a video with over 10 million views, TikTok user @kalemekourtnutrition attributed her “dysregulated cortisol pattern” to her habit of drinking coffee without eating breakfast. Cortisol is a stress hormone that helps control immune function, blood sugar levels, and mood.
HealthCentral.com
Can Diet Help With Uterine Fibroids?
Having fibroids can lead to iron-deficiency anemia—and fatigue. Our experts explain why and how to buoy your energy levels. Some people develop uterine fibroids and never know they have them. But if you’re one of those for whom the benign (a.k.a. noncancerous) growths cause symptoms—including heavy menstrual bleeding and the anemia that it can lead to—then finding any edge to manage the condition and maintain your energy (and sanity) is likely high on your list. While you turn to your doctor for treatment options to address the heavy periods, there are ways in which your diet can help combat the fatigue. Here’s what you need to know about the energy drain and how to help counteract it.
Ketosis can burn fat fast but for some people, this can lead to a potentially fatal condition called ketoacidosis
Ketoacidosis and ketosis are both metabolic processes but the former can be deadly while ketosis may aid weight loss. Here's how to spot the symptoms.
Prevention
Proper Hydration May Slow Down Aging, Study Shows
A new study suggests that not drinking enough water is linked to faster biological aging and increased risk of premature death. The researchers evaluated proper hydration by evaluating blood sodium, or salt, levels. Study authors and family physicians explain what to take away from this study. Dehydration can lead to...
Comments / 0