Mickey: Final week could shake up playoff seeding

By Dylan Jimenez
 5 days ago

FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Just one week left in the NFL season before the start of playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys could win the NFC East if they beat the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants, giving them a top seed heading into the postseason.

Mickey Spagnola has the latest from the Star in Frisco.

