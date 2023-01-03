ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Fred White, Earth Wind & Fire’s Drummer During 1970s Hit Streak, Dies at 67

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVG0m_0k1WBUdY00

Fred White, one of the two drummers for soul group Earth Wind & Fire during the most successful decade in its history, 1974-84, died Monday at age 67. No cause of death was given.

White was part of a family legacy at the ensemble’s core, as the brother of Verdine White and half-brother of Maurice White. Although long since departed from the group, in 2000 he was inducted with other core members into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Besides playing on classic EWF albums starting with “That’s the Way of the World” in 1975 on through “Electric Universe” in 1983, White also played drums on 1970s albums by artists including Little Feat, Donny Hathaway, the Emotions and Deniece Williams.

The death was announced by Verdine White on Instagram. “Dearest Family Friends and Fans….. Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” wrote Verdine. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!”

Continued Verdine White in his post, “And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted! He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!”

Some other musical giants weighed in with responses on Verdine’s post. “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” wrote Lenny Kravitz. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.” Wrote Nile Rodgers, “Deepest condolences, love and respect.” “Love,” responded Questlove, simply.

The current edition of Earth Wind & Fire includes three members from the classic ’70s lineup: Verdine White on bass, Philip Bailey on vocals and Ralph Johnson on drums and percussion. Maurice White, the band’s leader, died in 2016. Another member from that key period, sax player Andrew Woolfolk, died in April 2022.

Johnson shared drumming duties with Fred White during their decade-long tenure in the band together. “Having two drummers onstage was key to the band’s big sound,” wrote Drum magazine.

Given Fred White’s young age compared to the band’s longevity, it may come as no surprise that the drummer entered music full-time as a teenager, meeting Hathaway at 15 and going on tour with him. That stint resulted in White’s presence on “Donny Hathaway Live,” considered one of the essential live albums of the soul era, before he ever joined his brothers in EWF.

On Instagram, the official EWF account shared a video of White doing a drum solo “during our performance of ‘Runnin’,’ during our Tour of the World in 1979, at Rockpalast in Essen, Germany. Rest in love.” Beneath that initial post, Verdine White apologized for having it serve as the first announcement of his brother’s death. “Friends and fans, sorry this information was posted before I could make an official statement,” wrote Verdine there. “Yes we’re all grieving the loss especially Fred’s family. Thank you for your love, blessings and condolences.”

Hard as it is to believe, given the enduring popularity of so many of the band’s songs, only one of their hits, “Shinin’ Star,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But eight of their singles topped the R&B chart, including “September” and the Beatles cover “Got to Get You Into My Life,” both in 1978. Among their other top 10 singles on the Hot 100 were the 1979 hits “Boogie Wonderland” (No. 6) and “After the Love is Gone” (No. 2). “September,” which only reached No. 8 on the Hot 100, has been certified six-times platinum, by far their biggest-selling single.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Terri Lyne Carrington and Judith Sherman to Be Honored at Grammy Producers & Engineers Wing Event

The Recording Academy’sProducers & Engineers Wing will kick off Grammy Week with an event honoring drummer, producer, and three-time Grammy winner Terri Lyne Carrington and classical producer and 13-time Grammy winner Judith Sherman. The event will take place Wed., Feb. 1 at the Village Studios in Los Angeles. Along with paying homage to Carrington and Sherman, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators. “We’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81

Earl Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” movies, died Thursday in Hawaii. He was 81. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boen’s and his family. Boen starred in “The Terminator,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” as Dr. Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was brought in to interrogate Michael Biehn’s Kyle Reese in the first film. He also appeared in archive footage in 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Born on...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Variety

Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside of Rolling Stone’s Office After Her Snub From Greatest Singers List

A group of avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone’s office to protest her exclusion from the magazine’s viral list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Part of a fan club called The Redheads on Facebook, around 15 dedicated Celine soldiers road over six hours from Montreal to New York City. “Rolling Stone you’ve hit an iceberg,” read one of the several signs carried at the crossroads. Blasting “That’s the Way It Is” from a portable speaker, the group raged at the diva’s omission. Chanting “Justice for Celine,” they lined up outside the offices of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Cheap Trick’s ‘Live at the Whisky 1977’ Is an Electrifying Document of a Band About to Take on the World: Album Review

It’s safe to say that more than one voracious music fan has found themselves thinking they might have been more careful in what they’d wished for: Experience has shown this recovering superfan that, with rare exceptions, we probably didn’t really need to spend countless hours tracking down that unfinished studio outtake or muffled concert recording. Yes, occasionally there’s something so astonishing you can’t believe it wasn’t released right away, like Sam Cooke’s “Live at the Harlem Square Club,” Neil Young’s “Homegrown” and “Live at the Fillmore East,” or some of the Prince and Rolling Stones concerts that have surfaced in...
Variety

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Killed by Police SWAT Team in Nashville After Allegedly Holding Family Hostage

UPDATED: A Grammy-winning recording engineer who has worked in the Nashville music scene for 35 years, Mark Capps, was shot and killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson said he was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway, as police responded to an incident in which Capps had allegedly held his wife and adult stepdaughter captive at gunpoint. The death sent shock waves through much of the local music community. Capps was part of a family that is well-known in Nashville circles; he was the son of legendary session player, Grand Ole...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Will ‘Easily’ Break Even at Box Office and Turn a Profit: ‘I’m Gonna Have to Do the Sequels’

James Cameron said on this week’s episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will turn the profit it needs to in order get the remainder of his franchise sequels made. The director went viral in November after telling GQ magazine “The Way of Water” was so expensive to make that it would have to “be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” just to “break even.” The sequel has already earned over $1.5 billion worldwide to surpass “Top: Gun Maverick” as the highest-grossing movie of 2022. “It looks like with the momentum that the...
Variety

‘George & Tammy’ Creator Abe Sylvia on Why the Finale Was Poetic, Not Tragic

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Justified & Ancient,” the series finale of Showtime’s “George & Tammy.” In the end, George Jones and Tammy Wynette rode off into the sunset — at least on television. Showtime’s record-breaking limited series “George & Tammy” came to a close Sunday night with the country music legends singing along to Hank Williams’ classic “Lost Highway” during a quieter moment on one of their final tours together. Those familiar with the duo’s histories, together and apart, know they were divorced by the time they embarked on their reunion tours of the 1980s and ‘90s. Some may have...
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: ‘I’m More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

Noah Schnapp, who plays the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has come out as gay. In a video posted to his TikTok account on Thursday, the 18-year-old actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'” — over Schnapp lip-syncing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” In the caption to his TikTok video,...
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Breaks Down Summer’s Brawl With Beth, Her Future With John and Shares a ‘Coyote Ugly 2’ Update

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Yellowstone” Season 5. “Yellowstone” is filled with characters who have strong convictions, and no character has challenged their worldviews quite like Summer Higgins. Played by Golden Globe-nominated actor Piper Perabo, Summer first arrived as a foil to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in Season 4, an environmental activist whose frequent protests were an annoyance to the then-livestock commissioner. Yet the pair soon became romantically linked, but their romance was cut short when her activism landed her a stiff prison sentence from an unsympathetic judge. Cut to Season 5, and now-Governor Dutton has granted her clemency....
MONTANA STATE
Variety

She Owned It! Lisa Rinna Will Not Be Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

After a grisly season — marred especially by the death of her mother, Lois — Lisa Rinna will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” People magazine broke the news, and Variety has confirmed her exit with Rinna’s publicist. In a statement, Rinna said: “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” Rinna joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2014 for its fifth...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

‘BMF’ Cast and Crew Tease Dramatic Season 2: ‘A Lot of Secrets Will Be Revealed’

After more than a year, the Flenory family is back on TV and the cast behind Starz’s “BMF” tease there’s much more in store for fans to find. The theme for the coming season is “elevate,” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson told an audience at the Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday night. That elevation seems to have taken shape on and off the screen, as even Jackson seems to have changed his previous tune about Starz. After announcing his departure from the premium cabler last September and signing a new deal with Lusid...
Variety

Multiple People Injured by Gunfire Near French Montana Video Shoot

At least 10 people were injured in by gunfire outside a Florida restaurant where rapper French Montana was shooting a music video, according to statements from the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue cited by CNN and other news outlets. Details of the incident were unclear at the time of this article’s publication; there were no fatalities reported. Police told Miami’s NBC 6 that an altercation started in a different location and continued at the restaurant, where the shooting took place. Rapper Ced Mogul told the channel he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone had been...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Variety

Inspired by ‘Stranger Things,’ Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Team for Cover of Journey‘s ‘Separate Ways’

Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” from the 1983 album “Frontiers,” arrived 40 years ago and went on to peak at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To commemorate its release, rock artists Daughtry and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm have teamed up for tribute single, which Chris Daughtry tells Variety was inspired by the show “Stranger Things.” “We wanted to do a classic cover and we had kicked around the idea of doing something that had this ’80s vibe,” he says. “There were a couple of songs we had in the mix.” One was Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” which Daughtry deemed...
Variety

Cage the Elephant Singer Matt Shultz Arrested for Gun Possession in New York

Matt Shultz, singer of the Grammy-winning rock band Cage the Elephant, was arrested Thursday night in New York City after police discovered two loaded firearms in his room at the Bowery Hotel. Shultz was hit with two charges of criminal possession of a weapon. He did not have a license for the two firearms. An employee at Bowery saw the singer carry a handgun into the public restroom on the ground floor of the Lower Manhattan hotel Wednesday night, per Daily Mail. Police responded to a 911 call and knocked on Shultz’s door Thursday morning to recover the weapons, a Sig Sauer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere: Alexandra Daddario, Creator Esta Spalding Break Down Rowan’s Lethal Mental Powers

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for the series premiere of “Mayfair Witches,” now airing Sundays on AMC and streaming on AMC+. Rowan Fielding is a mess, and that’s before she inherits a dangerous power from a lineage of witches that she can’t control. The San Francisco neurosurgeon at the center of AMC’s latest Anne Rice adaptation, “Mayfair Witches,” played by Alexandra Daddario, should live a charmed life. Instead, she’s unmoored and unsure of herself, numbing her wayward mind nightly with booze and boys she finds at dive bars, before retreating to the floating isolation of her houseboat until her next shift. It’s...
Variety

Baz Luhrmann Reveals How Austin Butler Helped Revive ‘Elvis’ After ’We Nearly Lost That Child’

For the first time since 2020, the Palm Springs Film Festival returned to an in-person event this year, with events including Thursday evening’s starry awards gala and Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch. The Friday brunch at the Parker Palm Springs honored “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor Angela Bassett with the Creative Impact in Acting award; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” writer-director Rian Johnson with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting award; “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann with the Creative Impact in Directing award and “Causeway” actor Brian Tyree Henry with the Breakthrough Performance honor. Luhrmann’s...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

Don Cheadle Only Had Two Hours to Decide If He Wanted to Join Marvel and Sign a Six-Movie Contract: ‘I Was at My Kid’s Birthday Party’

Don Cheadle might not be one of the six original Avengers, but he’s been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 12 years and counting. Cheadle debuted as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” taking over for Terrence Howard. In a new retrospective interview with GQ magazine, Cheadle said Marvel gave him only two hours to decide if he wanted to join “Iron Man 2” and sign a six-movie contract with the studio. “I was at my kid’s laser tag birthday party,” Cheadle said. “They called me and said, ‘This is what’s happening and we’re giving...
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy