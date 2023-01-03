ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ken Block, DC Shoes Co-Founder and Rally Car Driver, Dies at 55

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVLpT_0k1WBPDv00

Ken Block, famed rally car driver and co-founder of DC Shoes, has died. He was 55.

The news of Block’s passing was confirmed on social media by automotive lifestyle brand Hoonigan, which was co-founded by Block and Brian Scotto.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement from @thehoonigans read. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hoonigan Industries (@thehoonigans)

According to a TMZ report , the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Heber City, Utah, said in a statement that Block was riding a snowmobile at around 2 p.m. MT on a steep slope when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him. According to the report, officials said Block was pronounced dead on scene due to the injuries suffered during the accident.

Block was a pivotal figure in skateboarding and action sports footwear culture. In 1994, Block, along with Damon Way, co-founded DC Shoes. Under their leadership, the brand quickly became a staple in the worlds of skateboarding and action sports. In March 2004, Block and away sold DC Shoes Inc. to Quiksilver Inc. in a deal worth reported at the time to be worth $88 million in cash and stock.

He was also an accomplished motorsports athlete. Included in Block’s many accomplishments was earning five rally car medals at the X Games.

Block was also behind the wildly popular Gymkhana racing video series. According to Hoonigan, the captivating films have accumulated more than 550 millions views.

The TMZ report stated Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and his three children.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Marshalls Stores Closing Locations List Includes Philadelphia & Minneapolis Due to ‘Real Estate Strategies’

Marshalls shoppers in Philadelphia and Minneapolis will soon have to look for a new way to find discount savings as two of the retailer’s locations will close in the cities starting Jan.14.  The American mega-chain store is known as a place for fashion and home lovers to indulge in brand names for less and serves as the leading off-price retailer, with prices estimated to be 20-60% below full-price retailers.  RELATED: Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023 Vice President for communications at TJX, Marshalls’ parent company Andrew Mastrangelo told BestLife, “We are always assessing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Footwear News

Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Footwear News

Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates

Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Employees As It Grapples With ‘Uncertain Economy’

Amazon is eliminating a total of 18,000 roles as the company grapples with an uncertain economic environment permeating tech and other industries. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the staff reduction in a Wednesday memo to employees and said the planning and review process for 2023 had been “more difficult given the uncertain economy” and the company’s rapid hiring over the last few years. He added that these cuts include the previously announced layoffs in November — when reports said Amazon would lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles. The November reductions impacted the company’s Devices and Books businesses and...
Footwear News

NFL Star Carl Nassib Celebrates ‘Big Boy Season’ With Boyfriend Søren Dahl for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. NFL star Carl Nassib was sharply outfitted with boyfriend Søren Dahl to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first 2023 game in Florida this week. The occasion found the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers by 30 to 24. Dahl posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. “Always Big Boy Season,” he captioned. The Buccaneers’ outside linebacker and the Danish swimmer posed together in front of Raymond James Stadium prior to the game. For the occasion, Nassib wore a short-sleeved...
TAMPA, FL
Footwear News

‘Vikings’ Star Frida Gustavsson’s Height Soars Over Kelly Clarkson & Kit Hoover in 5-Inch Heels

Frida Gustavsson brought sky-high heels to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” yesterday. The “Vikings: Valhalla” actress, who is 6-foot-1, towered above the crowd during the show with her 5-inch heels. “I am a giant, I know,” Gustavsson joked on her Instagram Story. While on the show with Clarkson and “Access Hollywood” anchor Kit Hoover on Tuesday, Gustavsson popped in a vintage coral pink minidress by Moschino. Her sleeveless wool bouclé style featured layered front pockets and a button-up front, piped in black with rounded gold buttons. A matching silk bow sweetly completed the piece. The Swedish model complemented her outfit with small diamond...
Footwear News

Amazon, Stitch Fix and Other Companies Laying Off Employees in 2023

It’s only the first week of January and several major retail companies have already announced job cuts as businesses rush to reduce costs. After months of post-pandemic gains, many companies that over-hired in 2021 and early 2022 are now trimming staff as inflation has hit many bottom lines. The additional concern of an impending recession is also not helping to calm fears, as companies look for a way forward. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry in 2023. Amazon Amazon amended its original November layoff announcement on Jan. 5, updating the total number of job cuts from 10,000...
Footwear News

Bloomingdale’s to Enter Seattle Market With Third Small Format ‘Bloomie’s’ Concept Store

Bloomingdale’s is making a further investment in its smaller format “Bloomie’s” concept store with the announcement of a third location – this time in Seattle. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the new store marks the company’s first West Coast Bloomie’s location as well as the entry of the Bloomingdale’s brand into the Seattle area. The store is slated to open in the “early fall” of this year at the University Village outdoor shopping mall in the Ravenna neighborhood, located just north of downtown Seattle. Like the first two Bloomie’s locations, the retailer is expected to sell a selection of brands across...
SEATTLE, WA
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Slips on Gold Platforms With Hermès Birkin Bag for Al Nassr Unveiling Event

Georgina Rodríguez accompanied her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, on his official unveiling for the new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Jan. 3. The event took place at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rodríguez took to the field in a plain black turtleneck tucked neatly into high-waisted denim with a slouchy fit and wide legs. The social media personality shrugged on what appeared to be a lengthy black velvet cardigan that kept Rodriguez nice and cozy during the celebratory moment. As for accessories, the fashionista wore dangling gold earrings and toted a coveted hot pink crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin...
Footwear News

A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Twins With Son Saint West in Matching Skims Snowflake Pajamas

Holiday season might be over now, but Kim Kardashian is still reminiscing about the fun festivities. On Tuesday, the reality superstar uploaded a series of adorable Christmas selfies with her eldest son, Saint West. Kardashian simply captioned the photos, “night” along with two red heart emojis. In the carousel-style images, the Skims founder and 6-year-old whom she shares with Kanye West were all smiles as they snuggle up on a couch. The mother-son duo was all smiles in the new images and clearly in the holiday spirit as they both wore matching outfits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Footwear News

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Bankruptcy to Avoid Going Out of Business, Has ‘Substantial Doubt’ It Can Continue Operations

Bed Bath & Beyond issued a dire warning about the future of its business on Thursday. The home goods retailer said in a statement that it has concluded that there is “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The company added that it continues to consider all “strategic alternatives” including restructuring or refinancing its debt, seeking additional debt or equity capital, reducing or delaying the company’s business activities and strategic initiatives, selling assets, or filing for bankruptcy. “These measures may not be successful,” the statement said. This warning was a part of a larger business update released by...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Fiercely Struts on Icy Street in Neon Minidress & Towering Platform Boots With Brother-in-Law Bill Kaulitz

Heidi Klum fought off the cold alongside her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday. Both parties were dressed in cozy outerwear and chunky footwear, taking winter weather wear to the next level. Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a neon yellow ribbed minidress which she wore layered over black tights. Overtop it all, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lengthy fur coat that matched Kaulitz’s own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model wore her shaggy blond tresses slicked back and up into a messy bun out of her...
Footwear News

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Baby Bump Update in Biker Shorts & Nike Running Sneakers With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kaley Cuoco posed for a progress picture of her baby bump with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, sharing the photo to her Instagram Story yesterday. Dressed in athleisure, Cuoco smiled at the camera, captioning the snapshot, “Constantly baby posing in the mirror. @tommypelphrey notice me! LOL.” Cuoco kept it casual, sporting a simple gray tank top and black sports bra combo which she wore with black mid-length biker shorts. The 37-year-old wore her hair up and out of her face in...
Footwear News

Justine Skye Slips On Fuzzy Slippers & Baggy Cargo Pants for Stroll With Hailey Bieber

Justine Skye was casually dressed while out in Los Angeles on Jan. 3. The “Collide” songstress was spotted on an outing with her friend and supermodel Hailey Bieber. Skye stayed true to a cozy style moment for the occasion, stepping out in a simple black hoodie that had a front pouch pocket at the center. The “Grown-ish” actress teamed her top with olive green cargo pants that featured large pockets on the side of the leg. Skye parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. She opted for a fresh face no makeup look and accessorized with rectangle sunglasses and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Wears $100 Adidas Samba Sneakers and Prada Leather with Justin Bieber in Los Angeles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber’s daytime style got a dark revamp in Los Angeles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the Rhode founder was spotted in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin, wearing a casually comfortable ensemble. Her attire featured a light gray crop top, paired with black $800 Wardrobe.NYC trousers from her 2022 collaboration with the label. A $6,800 Prada motorcycle jacket, crafted in a collared silhouette with distressed black leather, gave her outfit a grungy edge. The luxury brand’s $3,950 Cleo shoulder...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Goes Grunge in Mixed Prints & Leggings for Gxve’s New Mascara

Gwen Stefani brought her latest Gxve venture a pop of prints this week. While posing in a new Instagram Reel on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer showcased her newest mascara in a printed T-shirt and black leggings. Layered atop was a multicolored plaid flannel shirt and checkerboard-printed Vans belt bag, creating an eclectic mix of punky patterns. A silky olive green bomber jacket, rolled-up denim short shorts and large thin hoop earrings finished her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) The “Make Me Like You” singer‘s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely she wore a...
Footwear News

Shania Twain Flatters Her Feet With Sparkling Straps on 5-Inch Heels & Barbiecore-Pink Look

Shania Twain was photographed leaving her hotel yesterday in New York looking pretty in pink. With a tiny dog on her arm, the “You’re Still the One” songstress hit the city streets in a Marine Serre  “Barbiecore” look complete with towering platforms. Twain was outfitted in a dapper cropped hot pink blazer with stark black trim and bronzy buttons layered overtop a plain black top. The top was tucked neatly into hot pink capris with a fitted appearance made of the same fabric as her blazer. Both the top and bottom from Marine Serre’s spring 2023 collection featured swirling geometric designs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nina Dobrev Bravely Poses in Crochet Pants & Sneakers on Antarctica Trip

Nina Dobrev kicked off the new year, quite literally, flashing dynamic pose after pose in a slideshow of images from her trip to Antarctica, as seen on her Instagram on Jan 2. The actress traveled to the ice-covered continent with her boyfriend, Shaun White, and actress Zoey Deutch. Facing the Antarctica weather, where the temperature can fall to -70 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter, Dobrev bravely posed outside in an all-black ensemble. She wore a plain black long-sleeve top with a squared-off neckline tucked into matching crochet pants. The bottoms featured a wide bell bottom hem with a tailored, high-waisted fit. ...
Footwear News

Online Holiday Sales Broke Records and Grew 3.5%, According to Adobe

Online holiday sales were up 3.5% year over year during the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, according to new data released by Adobe Analytics this morning. Shoppers spent a total of $211.7 billion online during the holiday shopping period, which set a new record for e-commerce sales during the holidays. While Cyber Week, or the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, was a major sales driver for the season, 38 days surpassed $3 billion in daily spend in 2022, similar to 2021. Cyber Week drove $35.3 billion in online sales, up 4% from 2021. Despite the pressure of inflation, shoppers came...
Footwear News

Footwear News

183K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy