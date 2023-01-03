Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online
A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
‘I’m so serious,’ laughing Alabama officer tells 82-year-old woman arrested for not paying trash bill
The Alabama police officer who arrested an 82-year-old woman last month for not paying her $77 trash bill can be heard laughing during the encounter in body cam footage released Thursday. “Ms. Menefield, we have a warrant for you,” the Valley officer tells Martha Louis Menefield in body cam video...
Quadruple homicide suspect’s wife accused of killing one of the victims herself
LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.
Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned
A man is facing charges in a Tennessee crash that killed two parents and injured their three young children on Christmas Day.
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado
Dalvin Gadson claims he was racially profiled and the victim of police brutality in Colorado Springs, and he has graphic photos to prove it. The post Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Imma off both of them’: Woman threw two babies to the ground, deputies say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing two young children to the ground during an argument. Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home Dec. 10 for a report of a woman abusing a child, WKRG reported. Joseph...
Do you know this man? He died Wednesday in prison and seemingly has no family
Alabama state officials are seeking the public’s help to locate any surviving family members of an inmate who died of natural causes earlier this week. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction from Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive early in the...
Ind. man accused of fatally punching man allegedly didn’t realize victim was dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly punching a 66-year-old man and causing fatal trauma to the victim’s head and face. According to WRTV-TV, the fatal attack occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on West 27th Street. The victim was reportedly identified as Jerry Gray. Jacob...
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
Alabama 14-year-old dies from gunshot wounds
A 14-year-old Alabama boy died Wednesday after being shot on Monday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in Montgomery. The victim was hospitalized and succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The boy was identified as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery. He...
Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police
A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
Dollar Tree Employee murdered with machete
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day.
