Alabama State

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
truecrimedaily

Quadruple homicide suspect’s wife accused of killing one of the victims herself

LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.
LAUREL, NE
Alabama Now

Alabama 14-year-old dies from gunshot wounds

A 14-year-old Alabama boy died Wednesday after being shot on Monday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in Montgomery. The victim was hospitalized and succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The boy was identified as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery. He...
MONTGOMERY, AL
New York Post

Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police

A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Alabama Now

Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man

A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

