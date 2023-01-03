ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

How to bet Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football in Ohio

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The timing could not be more impeccable: On the very same weekend Ohio sports betting joins the ranks of the legal...
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Decision

The NFL has officially released the full schedule for Week 18, the final week of the regular season. Almost all games will take place at either 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET, except for two on Saturday and one on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders contest will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday while the night game will be the AFC South title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
theScore

Titans' Dobbs named starting QB for win-and-in game vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel named Josh Dobbs the team's starting quarterback for their win-and-in matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt. Dobbs will get the start over rookie Malik Willis. The 27-year-old passer made his first career start last week against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox Sports Radio

The Titans are Right to Stick with Joshua Dobbs

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday that the team will be going with Joshua Dobbs again at starting QB instead of Malik Willis in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South Championship. Ben Maller thinks this is the right move for the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
