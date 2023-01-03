ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonally warm conditions return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ll have sunshine and seasonally warm conditions to end the first weekend of the year. We will see some areas of patchy fog in the morning hours, but it will dissipate by the afternoon. The seasonally warm weather and sunshine will follow us into the new week!
Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
Marcellus embraces captain role

Marcellus embraces captain role
Omaha Police: bicyclist struck, killed by USPS truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bicyclist has died after being hit by a Post Office truck. Omaha Police say a U.S. Post Office truck struck and killed a bicyclist at Saddlecreek and California Street Friday just before 7 p.m. According to Omaha Police, the truck involved was a USPS 2020...
Lincoln’s Telegraph District sees rapid growth since 2015

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So removed from the lonely self-checkout kiosks of most grocery stores, the lines at Open Harvest Co-Op Grocery hum with talk of weather and life. “The people that work here get to know you by name or by the things that you buy all the time,” said Hannah Wiebe, an Open Harvest customer.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital. According to Omaha Police, the 21-year-old victim walked into CHI Berhan Mercy Hospital Saturday around 11 p.m. Police say it’s not yet known where the shooting happened. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
Governor Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his issuance of an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
Holiday light donations supporting local causes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s just about time for most of us to take down the sights and sounds of the holiday season and over the next several days you can donate your holiday lights for causes right in Lincoln. For the 10th year you can recycle your holiday...
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
Celebrating 20 years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jon Vanderford marked 20 years of service at 10/11 on January 6, 2023. He’s served viewers in many roles including morning, evening and 4 p.m. news anchor and now as the executive producer, reporter and host of Pure Nebraska. Jon is a Nebraska native, growing...
Board game café celebrates one year anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
Girls: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High

Girls: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

What to expect from Nebraska Football's new coordinators
