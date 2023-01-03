Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning: report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care and critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean.
Bills, Patriots players show support for Damar Hamlin before matchup
Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players and the fans who were at Highmark Stadium showed support for Damar Hamlin before the game on Sunday.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police
The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Biden's 'going to gaslight us' when he visits the southern border, some critics warn
'The Five' co-hosts discuss President Biden announcing he will head to the southern border and meet with officials in El Paso, Texas to witness the border crisis firsthand.
‘The View’ rages against ‘unbelievably sick’ vitriol against Meghan Markle, ‘racism and bigotry’ of royals
The women of "The View" came to the defense of Meghan Markle, slamming the "unbelievably sick" attacks on her and the "racism and bigotry" of the royal family.
Mexican cartel leader killed in shootout with police after escaping prison
Mexican authorities say a drug cartel leader died Thursday after a shootout with police following a violent escape from prison earlier in the week.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
West Virginia officials find suspected human remains two hours from where missing woman last seen
West Virginia officials found suspected human remains on Thursday amid a search for missing Gretchen Fleming, who hasn't been seen since Dec. 4.
Ana Walshe: Massachusetts police conclude ground search for missing mom of three
Massachusetts police concluded their ground search Saturday for the missing mother of three children, Ana Walshe, after it yielded "negative results."
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
