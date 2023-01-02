Read full article on original website
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
McCarthy foes relish the fight: 'A really beautiful thing'
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Rest easy, America ... we got this. What others see as dysfunction and chaos, many of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's opponents see as democracy at work. Some of the roughly 20 Republicans declining to vote for McCarthy as the next House speaker are reveling in the moment, depicting their intransigence as a historic chance to correct the balance of power in Washington and give rank-and-file members more say in shaping legislation.
McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century.. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
As speaker bid falters, mixed views of McCarthy in hometown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s political troubles don’t stop at the Washington Beltway. In his conservative, Central California hometown of Bakersfield – where oil derricks blanket hillsides and country music fans flock to Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace hall – some voters are asking if what has become an embarrassing bid to succeed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came at the expense of the twin engines of the local economy – oil production and agriculture.
Southwest to review meltdown after union criticizes lack of plan
Southwest Airlines is vowing to conduct a review of the holiday travel meltdown that caused thousands of flight cancellations.
