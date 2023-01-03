ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Group representing educators pleading for action on PEIA

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It was announced Thursday that WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital would no longer be accepting West Virginia public employees insurance starting July 1. Now, members of the West Virginia Education Association are asking legislators to step in and take action. In 2018, after a statewide strike,...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Pro-life proponents still marching despite overturning of Roe v. Wade

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — It's been almost seven months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, but many are still speaking out. They are calling this a "March into post-Roe America," as the Students for Life Club and fellow alumni, faculty, and staff at Franciscan University of Steubenville plan to attend their first post-Roe march in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Edison holding cheerleading competition to honor one of its own

RICHMOND, Ohio — Edison High School is paying tribute to one of its own in a unique way with a cheerleading competition that will welcome many teams across the valley. But there’s a bigger meaning. The inaugural MAC cheerleading competition will be held in honor of a special...
RICHMOND, OH

