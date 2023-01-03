STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — It's been almost seven months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, but many are still speaking out. They are calling this a "March into post-Roe America," as the Students for Life Club and fellow alumni, faculty, and staff at Franciscan University of Steubenville plan to attend their first post-Roe march in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO