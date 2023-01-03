ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

KRQE News 13

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KRQE News 13

Dolphins clinch playoff berth after beating Jets 11-6

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)After just one successful field goal of 50-plus yards all season, it was only fitting that the Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes came down to a 50-yard kick. ”I felt like I owed it to the guys,” said Jason Sanders, whose booming go-ahead kick with 18 seconds...
KRQE News 13

Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
KRQE News 13

Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals built a big lead and came out flat in the second half, but held off the division rival Baltimore Ravens to close the season on an eight-game winning streak. Their reward? Hosting the Ravens again in the first round of the playoffs next...
CINCINNATI, OH
KRQE News 13

Red-hot Nets visit surging Heat in Miami

The Brooklyn Nets, the NBA’s unofficial leaders in major headlines, are set to visit the Miami Heat on Sunday night. Since signing superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as free agents in the summer of 2019, the spotlight has been squarely on the Nets. So far, there have been...
MIAMI, FL

