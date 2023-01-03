While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."

