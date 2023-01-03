Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
ringsidenews.com
Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale
Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Was Livid When Kurt Angle Kissed Him After A Match
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. He is universally loved, and there is a good reason for that. His contributions to the pro wrestling world are something that fans and pro wrestlers alike can never forget.
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
Popculture
Becky Lynch Match Cut From 'WWE Raw' on Hulu
Viewers who wait and watch WWE Raw on Hulu might have been wondering where Becky Lynch was on Monday night's episode. Well, she was actually featured in the episode in both a promo segment and a match. However, WWE opted not to include her in the 90-minute version of Raw delivered to Hulu after the live episode's broadcast on USA Network. While this first Raw episode of 2023 was particularly stacked, it's an odd choice to omit one of WWE's biggest Superstars.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Champion Will Reveal What’s Next On RAW
WWE has a lot going on with their backstage politics and internal workings. Through it all, they still have several hours of television that they must produce each week. Now we know about another segment to expect next week. We previously reported that Alexa Bliss is set for a segment...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Prospect Is Now A Free Agent
WWE is always looking for the best ft for their company. In recent memory, Triple H brought back a few people Vince McMahon released. Only time will tell what the future looks like for WWE with McMahon’s return, but they have one more top prospect to look into. EJ...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
Fightful
