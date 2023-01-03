Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theregistrysocal.com
Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price
As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
theregistrysocal.com
Healthcare Property Advisors Pays $80MM for Four-Building Office Campus in Brea
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the $80 million sale and $44 million financing of Imperial Mariner, a four-building office / medical office campus totaling 288,189 square feet in Brea, California. JLL represented the seller, AdelFi Credit Union (AdelFi), and procured the...
Long Beach utility bills are going up due to colder weather, natural gas exports
The Long Beach Utilities Department, which serves Long Beach and Signal Hill, said that the average single-family home could see an increase of $200 or more. The post Long Beach utility bills are going up due to colder weather, natural gas exports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
thesantamonicastar.com
Race to Sell Before Hefty Transfer Taxes Activate
Voters in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica approved measures to add hefty real estate transfer taxes to high value properties, including both residential and commercial use properties. If you are thinking about selling soon, the clock is ticking to close your sale before the taxes kick in.
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
Housing and rent control advocates staged their own ‘People’s Rose Parade’ Monday in an organized march trailing the official 2023 Rose Parade floats and entrants down Colorado Boulevard. The group — brightly clad in red and white and holding a wide banner that said “Affordable Housing Now!”...
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
With all this rain, is California still in a drought?
After years of drought, here's a look at how this winter's storms help the state's water supply.
Mayor Bass' housing program focusing on encampments launches in Venice
A program announced by Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced.
csulauniversitytimes.com
Rocketing rent prices outpace housing vouchers
Rental prices are rising throughout Southern California but what happens when they surpass allowable limits set by public housing vouchers?. Vouchers are now set at 28% below average Eastside and South Los Angeles rental costs, according to a UT Community News analysis of voucher values and online rental listing data.
Family to Sell Bruce's Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
boulevardsentinel.com
Architectural gem in Eagle Rock sells for $3 million+
Designed and built by Eagle Rock architect, Oakley L. Norton, this stunning four-bed, three-bath estate sold for $3.125 million in November. The price tag apparently surprised even the sellers, who listed the home for $1.995 million on Oct. 13. But the bids quickly escalated and the home was under contract in 10 days — with a $1.1 million markup.
irvineweekly.com
H Mart To Open Northpark Location On January 11
H Mart will celebrate the grand opening of its third Irvine location at the Northpark Plaza. H Mart’s new 53,000 square foot space in Irvine is set to open on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and will feature unique cultural spaces, along with an H Mart Food Court. They will be...
kcrw.com
Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade
Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South
The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
foxla.com
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
blackchronicle.com
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
