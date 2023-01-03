Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game

Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in NBA history (and the highest since Kobe Bryant’s famous 81-pointer in 2006). Mitchell also became just the sixth NBA player ever to go for 71 or more (with Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, and David Robinson).

The All-Star guard Mitchell also added eight rebounds and 11 assists for good measure.

To close out his press conference after the historic outing, Mitchell, who is a native of Elmsford, N.Y., sent prayers to Hamlin from him and the entire Cavaliers organization.

The Buffalo safety Hamlin collapsed in the middle of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals , leading to the postponement of the remainder of the contest. A friend of Hamlin’s has issued an update on the NFLer’s condition .

