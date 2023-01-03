Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire

The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.

In a surveillance video provided by business owner Max Solorzano, you can see two people pouring gasoline all around the business before setting it on fire and even themselves.

Firefighters said they were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes of arriving and were able to limit the damage to the garage.

The business involved, Servicio de Imigracion, is a tax preparation company. The owner asked 23ABC to inform those that need tax or immigration services to go to their location on Planz Road as the one on Niles will be closed due to the fire.

Authorities say the investigation is open and anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-FIRE-TIP or 1-877-347-3847.