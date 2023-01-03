ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZtTP_0k1W7Bvg00

The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.

In a surveillance video provided by business owner Max Solorzano, you can see two people pouring gasoline all around the business before setting it on fire and even themselves.

Firefighters said they were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes of arriving and were able to limit the damage to the garage.

The business involved, Servicio de Imigracion, is a tax preparation company. The owner asked 23ABC to inform those that need tax or immigration services to go to their location on Planz Road as the one on Niles will be closed due to the fire.

Authorities say the investigation is open and anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-FIRE-TIP or 1-877-347-3847.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
KGET

KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO. On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Accidental death among Kern’s youngest residents up over 80%: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is very grim news from Kern County’s Child Death Review Team. During the last five years, accidental death among Kern’s youngest population increased 86%. And natural death among Kern residents 18 and younger increased 80%, according to a study by the team. Suicide is up 60%. Although the percentage increases are […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield ask for help to locate missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday out of central Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department officials said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was reported missing and was last seen sometime on Jan. 7 in the 900 block of H Street. Weathers is considered at-risk because she has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash

BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Person of interest sought in SE Bakersfield double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide Friday. Bakersfield police said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning. Ayon is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Suspected gunman found dead in field

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 1/5/23 (10:12 p.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report just after 9 a.m. of a man shooting at drivers as they drove on Stockdale Highway near Superior Road. Some people began leaving their cars, in an attempt to escape the gunfire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield crews clear dozens of trees damaged during storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department sent multiple teams to clean up piles of debris from the recent storms that battered the city this week. The RPD sent teams from its Tree Section; Park Rangers; and Support Team for Operations, Rangers, and Maintenance (STORM) on Jan. 4 to respond […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for a person of interest in double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced Friday that it is searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed two people Friday morning in southeast Bakersfield. They are looking for Jovannie Ayon, who is a person of interest in relation to the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead not guilty in Coffee Road robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three people charged with pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday. Angel Vasquez Martinez, 29, and Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a caustic chemical and receiving stolen property. A third defendant, Manuel Sanchez, 41, is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
DELANO, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy