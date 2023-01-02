I write to announce that I will not be seeking reelection to the Select Board before my term expires in March. After serving on the board for the past six years, twice as chair, I am ready to step back and make space for others to participate in town leadership. The experience was wonderful, and my “J-Board” colleagues James Craig, Jennifer Glass, and Jim Hutchinson were a joy to work with and learn from.

