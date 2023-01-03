ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears

After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts. After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers

Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured plenty of headline contributions, from Zach LaVine's 11 3-pointers, to Nikola Vučević's dominant triple-double, to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers after final game of 2022 season

The Bears lost a football game against the Vikings on Sunday, but on the whole they won the day. That’s because the team locked in a top-two pick in next year’s draft. The team could select a high-impact player with that pick, or receive a bounty of picks from a QB-needy team. Either way, the decision will shape the future of the franchise. Back on the football field several players ended their seasons well on Sunday, giving themselves positive momentum heading into the offseason. Others finished their 2022 campaigns with a bad taste in their mouth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers

The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and the New York Giants will be the NFC’s No. 6 seed. That leaves 12 seeds left to be determined, giving almost every team reason to play hard in Week 18.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

