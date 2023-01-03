The Bears lost a football game against the Vikings on Sunday, but on the whole they won the day. That’s because the team locked in a top-two pick in next year’s draft. The team could select a high-impact player with that pick, or receive a bounty of picks from a QB-needy team. Either way, the decision will shape the future of the franchise. Back on the football field several players ended their seasons well on Sunday, giving themselves positive momentum heading into the offseason. Others finished their 2022 campaigns with a bad taste in their mouth.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO