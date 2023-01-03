Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Watch Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Unreal Hops
The Lakers may have a good one in the G League.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Stop Laughing When Inside The NBA Talked About Charles Barkley's Grandson
Kenny Smith and the big man just couldn't keep it together before Smith finally told the joke.
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears
After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts. After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears...
Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18
There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday. They could also finish the season with the No. 4 pick, depending on how certain games break in Week 18.
Why Jake McCabe has been Hawks' steadiest defenseman
The Blackhawks are approaching the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, and they're sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings. In fact, they're on pace to finish with the fewest points of any team in the salary cap area. As a team, their stats are among the worst across...
10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers
Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured plenty of headline contributions, from Zach LaVine's 11 3-pointers, to Nikola Vučević's dominant triple-double, to...
Where will Lukas Reichel slot into Hawks' lineup long-term?
Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel had his eyes set on one thing going into training camp: "My goal is to play full-time in the NHL this season." That's what every player's mindset should be, especially one of his caliber. But it shouldn't have come as a surprise that the Blackhawks sent...
Seahawks’ Myers gets redemption, drills game-winning FG in playoff hunt
The Seattle Seahawks were a 46-yard field goal away from getting closer to the playoffs. Then they heard the infamous doink. Jason Myers’ potential game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation drifted right before hitting the right post and missing. It marked Myers’ third miss of the season,...
Kane to miss game with injury for first time since 2015
Despite participating in Friday's morning skate, Patrick Kane said he will not play against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center because of a lower-body injury. If he really wanted to, Kane said he could play, but it doesn't make sense to push it. He's going to take the extra time to heal.
Texans lose No. 1 pick after wild last-second win
Houston, we have a problem. A last-second win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Houston Texans out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith’s team needed a loss to secure the top selection, but their win – combined with the...
A look at the Bears' past two No. 1 overall picks
On Sunday, the Bears lost to NFC North opponent Minnesota Vikings, and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts. The result of the two games hands the Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The 2023 NFL draft will mark the third time in franchise history...
'He wants this to be his city:' Fields built to lead Bears forward
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will have plenty of time to evaluate Justin Fields' second NFL season. Right now, they are focused on Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, which Fields will not play in after being ruled out with a strained hip. There are some incontrovertible truths...
Bears risers and fallers after final game of 2022 season
The Bears lost a football game against the Vikings on Sunday, but on the whole they won the day. That’s because the team locked in a top-two pick in next year’s draft. The team could select a high-impact player with that pick, or receive a bounty of picks from a QB-needy team. Either way, the decision will shape the future of the franchise. Back on the football field several players ended their seasons well on Sunday, giving themselves positive momentum heading into the offseason. Others finished their 2022 campaigns with a bad taste in their mouth.
Bears record most single-season franchise rushing yards
Amid a starter-less game for the Bears against the Vikings on Sunday, the team was able to accomplish yet another feat this season. The 2022 Bears rushed for the most single-season yards in franchise history. With Velus Jones' 42-yard touchdown run on the sideline, the 2022 Bears surpassed the 1984...
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site
The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for playoff scenarios, so there are two elements the NFL could proceed with after the conclusion of a Special League Meeting on Friday.
Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers
The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and the New York Giants will be the NFC’s No. 6 seed. That leaves 12 seeds left to be determined, giving almost every team reason to play hard in Week 18.
