Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
How to get a refund from the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the news that the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Bills is canceled, tens of thousands of people want to know about refunds. The game was stopped near the end of the first quarter when Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit with Tee Higgens on Jan. 2. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition but is improving. His breathing tube was removed on Friday.
UC Medical Center healthcare providers honored before Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center healthcare providers were honored on the field before Sunday's Bengals victory against the Ravens. The medical providers from UC Medical Center were a pivotal part of the on-field response to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest last Monday night. The medical providers were recognized on the field prior to the singing of the national anthem.
Buffalo Bills give update on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills provided an update from UC Medical Center Saturday on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery. Following a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the 24-year-old has been in critical condition. However, his team saw him on a video chat Friday, speaking after having his...
Bills player Hamlin marks another milestone in his recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More good news on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery. His breathing tube was removed overnight, and he joined a team meeting Friday with a FaceTime call. The big question now is how long will Hamlin spend at UC Medical Center before being released to go...
Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip and hopes OchoCinco ready to pay his fine

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals are still flipping out over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon referenced the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a real coin out of his glove and flipping it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
Bengals to host Ravens as AFC playoff pairings set

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After all that, the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-16 win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens made the coin flip proposal irrelevant. The AFC playoff pairings are now set after the Bengals were victorious and the Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots. The Bengals (12-4) are the No....
Damar Hamlin injury helps teach elementary students lessons in kindness

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) -- We have seen support for Damar Hamlin from people all over the country, but even the youngest in our community want to show they care. Students at Ridgeway Elementary in Hamilton say it has been hard to process and think about what happened to Hamlin on Monday. So their principal and teachers stepped up to teach them an important lesson they cannot get from a textbook.
Bengals vs. Ravens: 5 storylines and a prediction include emotion of returning to play

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Here are five storylines of note in Sunday's Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens, which will kickoff at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium:. The Skinny: All statistics from Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills were wiped off the books after the game was cancelled in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field and being resuscitated.
Bengals-Ravens by the numbers and numerous notes/tidbits plus injury report

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Here is a look at Sunday's Bengals-Baltimore Ravens game with some key numbers, notes and tidbits and the official injury report for the game:. 2022 RECORDS: Bengals 11-4, Ravens 10-6. WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati. TV RADIO: WKRC (Local 12)/WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7).
WATCH: Bengals coach Taylor, QB Burrow discuss win over Ravens and playoff push

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals jumped out to a 17-0 first half lead behind touchdowns from Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase en route to a 27-16 victory in the regular-season finale over the Baltimore Ravens. Now the two teams will meet again next week in the playoffs. Head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discussed with the media the win and looked ahead to another postseason run.
