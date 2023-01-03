Read full article on original website
Regenerative Ag veteran offers tours of West Maui farms
Regenerative farmer, Eddy Garcia, will host a free two-day farm-tour series in West Maui. The 40-year farming veteran will give instructional tours of his Launiupoko farm from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, and of his 17-acre Olowalu farm from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. At...
NTSB: witness from another aircraft observed plane impact water off Maui
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the fatal crash of a medical response flight that occurred in waters off of Maui last month. The NTSB report indicates that a witness from another small plane observed the accident aircraft descend and spiral right before impacting the surface of the water.
New animated short film about sharks featured in Maui webinar, Jan. 11
The evolving relationship between man and shark is the focus of a new animated short film, Manō, which will be presented and discussed during Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s next Know Your Ocean Speaker Series webinar. Brittany Biggs, director and producer of Manō, will lead the screening and...
2023 Annual Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon
The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Jan. 12, 2023. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram, who will share a business update and what’s to come for Hawaiian Airlines in 2023.
Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project
A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
Legendary entertainer Danny Kaleikini remembered
Legendary Hawaiʻi musician and entertainer, Danny Kaleikini has passed. He was 85. Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (District 18 – Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) issued a statement today saying, “I am saddened and completely loss for words at the passing of Danny Kaleikini. Not only was he my good friend, but he was an amazing ambassador of Hawaiʻi who truly embodied the aloha spirit.”
Kīlauea begins erupting, initial flow is confined to Summit caldera
Kīlauea volcano began erupting Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, following a brief period of increased seismic activity. Lava remained confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in its summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, according to officials with the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. There is no threat...
