Legendary Hawaiʻi musician and entertainer, Danny Kaleikini has passed. He was 85. Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (District 18 – Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) issued a statement today saying, “I am saddened and completely loss for words at the passing of Danny Kaleikini. Not only was he my good friend, but he was an amazing ambassador of Hawaiʻi who truly embodied the aloha spirit.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO