Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
GOSKE PLAYS HERO ON THE FOUL LINE IN OVERTIME
BOARDMAN OH- Two teams that were in the midst of a season turnaround matched up on Saturday afternoon. Boardman had won 5 of the last 6 coming in to the day, and West Branch came in winning 3 of the last four. This Warriors team was also drastically different than the one on tape for most of the season. That’s because West Branch star Sophia Gregory was back in the lineup. Gregory had been out the entire month of December.
ysnlive.com
DRAGONS SHOW THE DEVILS THEIR TEETH
CAMPBELL OH- Both teams needed a new start for the new year and one team was able to pull away early and not look back as the Lady Red Dragons got their fourth win of the season and first in 2023 50-23 against the Lady Red Devils of Campbell. Because...
ysnlive.com
NEWTON FALLS RISES UP AGAINST REBELS
NEWTON FALLS, OH- Timing is everything, they say. The Newton Falls Tigers used great timing to garner separation with a solid Crestview team. The Tigers were led by Mac Haidet, who dropped 17 in the win. Alex Pennington sunk double digits with 11 including five in the fourth quarter, alongside Carmello Moore’s 10. Jabriel Rufai chipped in seven points in the first half of the contest.
ysnlive.com
EAGLES PROTECT THE NEST ON FEATURED NIGHT
HANOVERTON, OH- It was a very special night in the Eagles Nest on Friday night as United hosted their EOAC rivals, East Palestine. The second annual Dunks for Downs game took place, and honorary captain Tucker Anderson was indeed the star of the show in United’s 43-38 win over East Palestine.
ysnlive.com
MAJOR COMEBACK BREAKS FALCONS LOSING STREAK TO BOARDMAN
On the first Friday of The New Year, boys basketball filled The YSN airwaves with 17 games, on the boys side alone, that entertained multiple counties throughout northeast Ohio. January also means conference play, which there was no shortage of, including that which occurred in Austintown, Ohio when two All-American Conference (AAC) foes met. When the reigning, defending, undisputed four-time consecutive conference champions in The Boardman Spartans traveled across town in their first matchup with Austintown-Fitch on the hardwood this season.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD SECURES LONE SPOT AT THE TOP
COLUMBIANA OH- Both Garfield and Crestview were off to a fantastic start in the MVAC this season. It set up a mammoth matchup on Thursday night with first place on the line. Garfield flexed their undefeated muscles and earned a solid 60-49 victory to earn a spot in the MVAC driver seat.
ysnlive.com
NEIDER NAILS FREE THROW RECORD IN WILDCATS WIN
NILES OH- Over the past couple decades, this rivalry has been one sided by the Lady Wildcats of Struthers who came into the game with an eight and five record. Meanwhile after a big time game winning three against Mineral Ridge, the Niles McKinley Lady Red Dragons showed the momentum heading into 2023. However, that will have to wait after a fourth quarter show had the Wildcats pull away winning 64 to 37.
ysnlive.com
BLUE DEVILS FIND THEIR SHOT
BERLIN CENTER OH- In the first half of the season Western Reserve had been leaning on their defense while their offense struggled to find consistent scoring. That went out the window during the opening minutes of their game against McDonald on Friday night. As part of a girls/boys double header, Reserve set the tone in a hurry jumping ahead 21-0 before you could blink. A lot of those points came from behind the arc as well. That would be all the Blue Devils would need to roll to a 60-37 win.
ysnlive.com
BADGER SEEMS UNSTOPPABLE
CONNEAUT, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled to Conneaut to take on the Spartans. Badger struggled in the first quarter to get things into rhythm as they led the Spartans 13-12. The Braves then went on a huge offensive run, scoring 29 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 42-17 lead at the half.
Comments / 0