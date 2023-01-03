BERLIN CENTER OH- In the first half of the season Western Reserve had been leaning on their defense while their offense struggled to find consistent scoring. That went out the window during the opening minutes of their game against McDonald on Friday night. As part of a girls/boys double header, Reserve set the tone in a hurry jumping ahead 21-0 before you could blink. A lot of those points came from behind the arc as well. That would be all the Blue Devils would need to roll to a 60-37 win.

