Prep Basketball: Duluth Denfeld boys win, Mountain Iron-Buhl girls fall
On the Prep courts Saturday the Duluth Denfeld Hunters hosted International Falls in a matinee match. Dashawn Moore had a multi-point night, as the Hunters went on to win their fifth game of the season by the final of 92-27. The Lake Superior classic was also taking place throughout the...
Cloquet girl’s basketball wins 6th straight
The Cloquet girl’s basketball team was visiting Esko on Thursday riding a five game winning streak, while the Eskomos had won their last two. Lumberjacks’ Macie Majerle had a multi-point night. It was a tight battle the whole game as the Lumberjacks won point, the final 58-57. The...
UMD men’s hockey put up five spot against Bemidji
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was wrapping up a home and home series against Bemidji State at Amsoil on Saturday. After tying their opening game in Bemidji the Bulldogs fell behind 1-0 early in the first period. UMD answered as five different players scored goals...
Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Grand Rapids
Two storied class AA giants renewed their rivalry on the Friday night ice. The No.19 ranked Grand Rapids and Duluth East boy’s hockey teams have met once this season and seven times in the section championship games since 1995. One of which was most recently in 2017, while the...
Prep Hockey: Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey picks up 4th straight win
Duluth Denfeld hit the road to take on the Proctor Rails. Both teams entered Thursday’s game winning two of their prior games. The Hunter’s first goal came roughly six minutes into the first period on a rebounded by Nolan Jarju, and they tackled on another score, winning 2-0.
No.8 UMD women’s hockey upset No.2 Wisconsin
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was back in action this calendar year, facing the number two ranked team in the nation Wisconsin. The Badgers opened the scoring at 8:42 in the first period, before Emma Soderberg shut the door making 44 saves. Katie Davis scored...
Superior girl’s hockey team wins 10th straight
The Superior Spartans girl’s hockey team came into their game on Thursday against Hibbing/Chisholm ranked the number one team in Wisconsin girl’s hockey. The Spartans improve to 12-1 on the season. The Bluejackets’ goalie Addison Hess was solid in the first period stopping early Superior shots, including a...
UMD men’s hockey finish off Bemidji State in overtime
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was visiting Bemidji State for the first of a home and home weekend series. The first two periods of the game were scoreless before the Beavers opened the scoring in the third. UMD responded with a goal from Wyatt Kaiser,...
Jazz at The Depot returns for the winter season
The Depot is bringing back the music to their building this winter. Starting Saturday the popular music series Jazz at The Depot returns to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. It runs from 3:00pm until 6:00pm trackside in the train museum. Now through April the museum will be hosting the Depot...
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
Weather Sketch: Rayne
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Affordable outdoor adventures with UMD Gear Rental
Winter is in full swing and UMD Rec Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center has some gear that can help you make the most of it. They rent Cross-country Skis (classic, skate and back country), snowshoes, Telemark Skis, ice climbing gear, skates, Pulk Sleds, ice fishing equipment, camping gear, and much more!
Bella the sled dog visits The Lift
Marcia Eiynck a musher and descendant of John Beargrease stopped by The Lift to talk about all things Beargrease ahead of the 39th running of the sled dog marathon. She brought along with her, a beautiful sled dog named Bella. “Bella came to me not as a sled but as a princess of the manor. That’s how she is treated at our house.”
At Sara’s Table: Recipe for Shrimp, Scallop & Chorizo Paella
Jillian Forte the Executive Chef at Sara’s Table Chester Creek Café taught us how to make Shrimp, Scallop & Chorizo Paella. It’s from the popular Duluth restaurant’s 20th Anniversary Cookbook. Anyone who has traveled to Spain and had a traditional Paella knows the multi layered joys...
Ice thickness on the frozen lakes, what you can and cannot do
Meteorologists, lifeguards, outdoor enthusiasts, and simply those who enjoy observing nature agree that ice is never 100 percent safe. Yes, you can walk and even drive various vehicles on the ice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t drop through even when it’s “safe” thick. So, can ice ever be truly safe? There is no for-certain absolute answer. Especially with weather erratic as this winter season has been in the Northland.
The Glensheen Mansion hosts Free Community Day
Sunday January 8th, The Glensheen Mansion hosted Free Community Day. They say that this Free Community Day with free tours of the mansion is their way of giving back to the community. The free tour offered is the classic self-guided tour. All guests in-line by 5:00pm received this offer. Their...
Twin Cities woman dies in snowmobile accident
On Saturday, January 7 at approximately 1:15 pm, area first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident. A Twin Cities woman, 55, was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders. The accident took place on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located approximately 30 miles north of...
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
Two residents test positive for Legionnaires’ disease in Duluth
There has been a new disease concern from residents of a Duluth senior apartment building. Seniors leaving in the woodland garden apartment building are worried legionnaires’ disease in their building. According to the CDC legionnaires’ is a lung infection, a serious type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.
Superior Mayor’s 2023 budget proposal will not raise property taxes
Superior residents will not be seeing increases in their property taxes this year. Mayor Jim Paine of Superior explained the 2023 budget proposal was incredibly difficult to make due to inflation from 2022. “We made a lot of investments in the 23 budget, but really it was about a mitigating...
