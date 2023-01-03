Read full article on original website
Prep Basketball: MIB Falls in Tough Match-up, Cherry Earns Dominating Win at the Lake Superior Classic
DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Classic was hosted Saturday at Duluth East High school with 14 schools from all over the state participating. The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team was faced with a tough opponent in Providence Academy. The Rangers stayed tough through the first half, however the Lions would find a spark in the final frame, winning it 87-53.
UMD Men’s and Women’s Hockey Start Out New Year Hot
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team hosted Bemidji State, Saturday night for Game Two of the series. The Bulldogs tacked on goals in each period earning themselves the 5-2 win. The UMD women’s team got a big conference win over the No.2 ranked Wisconsin. Anneke Linser, Katie Davis...
Duluth East Boys Hockey Stuns Grand Rapids
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team hosted Grand Rapids at the Duluth Heritage Center, Friday for a big rivalry game. The Thunderhawks earned the win in their last match-up 3-2, but Friday’s game was a different story. The Greyhounds shut-out Rapids in dominating fashion with a 6-0 final.
Duluth Winter Trail-Running Series is in Full Swing
DULUTH, Minn.– Crossing the finish line of a marathon is a great accomplishment, but doing so in freezing weather can prove even more difficult. The Northwoods Winter Trail Championships started back up in 2019… But the races originally began in 1990, and ran for 20 years. Saturday morning...
Snowmobile Clubs Groom Trails
DULUTH, Minn. — It was a beautiful Friday afternoon in January, with the sun shining and snowmobilers ready to hit the trails. Two of the people riding their sleds, know the trails they’ve been riding on are in such good shape because of volunteers from local snowmobile clubs. “The trails are really good.” said Kenny Melanson of Proctor. “They are very good. Since that storm someone’s done a lot of work, it’s very nice,” said Kenny Melanson from Proctor.
Woman Dies While Snowmobiling On Iron Range Trail
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman died on Saturday while snowmobiling in the Morcom Township, which is north of Hibbing by about 30 miles. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called out to the Bearskin snowmobile trail around 1:15 p.m. They found a 55-year-old...
Jazz Returns at the Depot
DULUTH, Minn. — Jazz at the Depot started 5 years ago, and Jan. 7 marked the return of the much loved event. The Jazz Quartet had played at Canal Park for a number of years, but the audience at the museum will be about double what they were seeing at when they played at Canal Park.
Xpedition Performs at The West Theatre
DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, The West Theatre held its first live music event of the new year. Xpedition, a tribute act, played songs from popular 80s bands like Journey and Foreigner. The event brought in nearly a full house as just under 200 tickets were sold. Along with movies...
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
Superior Police Seeking Help In Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl. Destiny Stubblefield was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue zip-up Wisconsin sweatshirt, black Under Armour sweatpants, and Black Nike Air Force shoes. Police say Destiny is 5’3″ tall and 113...
Coffee Conversation: Benefit For Duluth Armory Arts And Music Center Jan. 29
DULUTH, Minn. — A big fundraiser is taking place at the end of January to benefit the Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center. A Tribute to the Music of Buddy Holly and the late 50’s will be at Clyde Iron Works Event Center in. Duluth from 6-9 p.m....
Superior Fire Department Hosts First Car Seat Clinic of 2023
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thursday, the Superior Fire Department and Safe Kids NE Minnesota held their monthly Car Seat Clinic of 2023. These clinics have been going on since 2000 with the goal of keeping small citizens safe every day in their car seats. It’s free to attend and takes...
Playtime Palace Hosts One Year Anniversary
SUPERIOR, Wis. — It was time for kids to have some fun on January 7, as Playtime Palace celebrated it’s one year anniversary. Kids up to the age of six were welcomed. Playtime Palace could be the perfect place to throw a birthday party as they offer a venue for parties to be reserved.
Bad Holiday Lights? WLSSD Is The Place To Recycle Those Cords
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the time of year when people are cleaning up after the holidays, including throwing things out that may have broken, like strings of holiday lights. One spot to do so is the WLSSD Materials Recovery Center on Ridgeview Road in Duluth. In the electronics recycling building there, there’s options to recycle such things as holiday lights and plastic films like grocery bags or bubble wrap for free.
