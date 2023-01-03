Read full article on original website
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
NHL
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL
Jarry leaves Winter Classic for Penguins in loss to Bruins
BOSTON -- Tristan Jarry left with a lower-body injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie was replaced by Casey DeSmith with 4:30 remaining in the first period of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. "I don't have any update on Tristan," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
The Kings kick off the new year with a clash against the Central Division's top team. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Stars vs. Kings. Team Records:
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
MTL@NSH: What you need to know
NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
NHL
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Devils
BLUES Faced with two new injury absences to top-line forwards, the St. Louis Blues stepped up to the moment on Tuesday night in Toronto. Trading blows with the NHL's No. 4-seeded team, the Blues played an aggressive game, withstood a strong push in overtime and took the second point in a four-round shootout.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'USE THAT EMOTION'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3
With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
NHL
Ducks Prospect Mintyukov Earns Third Straight Monthly OHL Honor
Ducks prospect Pavel Mintyukov made Ontario Hockey League history Tuesday, becoming the first player to win the league "Defenseman of the Month" award for three consecutive months. Mintyukov, selected by Anaheim tenth overall in last summer's draft, posted 2-14=16 points with a +8 rating in 10 December games, including five...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters to be revealed tonight
Initial 8 players per each division, online fan vote part of new format for game in Florida. Initial rosters for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be announced Thursday on ESPN and Sportsnet during the first and second intermissions of the game between the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET).
NHL
On Tap: Bedard, Canada face Czechia in World Juniors gold-medal game
United States tries to wins Bronze in consolation game against Sweden. Thursday is the final day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Semifinal results. Czechia 2, Sweden 1 (OT) Canada 6,...
