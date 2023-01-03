ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos -Palos, Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada. Le -Grand Snelling -and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse. area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ101-090215- Coastal Del Norte- 302 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
EUREKA, CA
Highway-101 Closed In Both Directions After Trees Fall

A portion of Highway-101 west of the Highway-156 interchange was closed in both directions in San Benito County early Sunday morning due to downed trees. The highway was closed from San Juan Road to the 156 interchange at about 1:10 a.m. Caltrans crews were called to the scene. There is...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
ROHNERT PARK, CA

