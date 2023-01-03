Read full article on original website
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
Russian River forecast to hit 39 feet during next series of storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Half of Sacramento loses power as 70 mph winds batter California
SMUD is reporting 320,260 out of its 650,000 customers are being affected by outages Sunday morning.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos -Palos, Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada. Le -Grand Snelling -and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4...
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse. area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ101-090215- Coastal Del Norte- 302 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara closed due to California storm
The turbulent weather didn't seem to deter visitors from the wharf, or even surfers from the rough waters underneath it.
Highway-101 Closed In Both Directions After Trees Fall
A portion of Highway-101 west of the Highway-156 interchange was closed in both directions in San Benito County early Sunday morning due to downed trees. The highway was closed from San Juan Road to the 156 interchange at about 1:10 a.m. Caltrans crews were called to the scene. There is...
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
