Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Sean McDermott gives personal account of how he experienced Damar Hamlin injury
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen’s head fell, his shoulders slumped, and after a few moments, he reached his left hand underneath the brim of his blue Buffalo Bills hat to wipe away tears. Allen was at a table inside the Bills’ stadium media room sitting next to...
Who do the Bills play in AFC Wild Card round? Matchup is set
The Miami Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday in a win-and-you’re-in game against the New York Jets. The rookie struggled against the Jets defense, but he did just enough to lead the Dolphins to a 11-6 win, which locked up the final playoff seed in the AFC.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin makes first public comments after suffering cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin made his first comments since his cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills posted the following message on his Instagram account. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote on his Instagram....
Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after one season
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, marking the second consecutive season the franchise fired its coach after
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: NFL Week 18 time, TV, live stream
The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots for a rematch to finish out the 2022-23 NFL Season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 8 (1/8/2023) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live with fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial) and other live TV services.
2023 NFL Draft: New order could lead to more trades at the top
We already knew that the Houston Texans had lost by winning. With their 32-31 last-minute victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Houston conceded the first overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Chicago Bears, who lost, 29-13, to the Minnesota Vikings. With that, Chicago’s 3-14 record allowed the Bears to jump the Texans at 3-13-1.
New York Jets already looking at 3 QB options to replace Zach Wilson
The New York Jets finished up shop on yet another non-playoff season Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins by the
FanDuel NY promo code for NFL Week 18 scores up to $1,000
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Get a bonus worth up to $1,000 to use on the NFL Week 18 games when you sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. There is no need to use a FanDuel NY promo code, just sign up through one of our links instead and meet the qualifying requirements. In our guide, we discuss how this bonus works and how to claim it.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0