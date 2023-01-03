Recap: December 2022 was a wet one for Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — As we look back at December 2022 in Salt Lake City, it was easy to see that this was a soggy one. In fact, it was one of the wettest Decembers in the last 50 years.

The month got off to a great start on the 2nd when we received over 4 inches of snow to go with two-tenths of an inch of rain. Little bits of moisture continued after that, including nearly half an inch of rain on December 11th. This was followed up by over 12 inches of snow falling from the 12th through the 14th. Things slowed down a little bit during the month but some occasional storms left us some gifts of wetness in the city – and even better gifts in the mountains. In the end, we were left with a very above-average month.

For rain, Salt Lake City finished up with 2.39″ of precipitation, nearly an inch above normal. This ranks as the 5 th highest precipitation total in the last 50 years. The record for rainfall in December is held by 1983 with 4.37″.

Many might remember 1983 as a year filled with snow. I know I do since I was housesitting for my girlfriend’s family while they went off to Hawaii (I guess I wasn’t in that well with the family) and had to haul a snow blower up to their roof because they had a flat roof. There was a lot of snow up there. 1983 gave us 34.2″ of snow to go with all that rain.

And speaking of snow, 2022 gave us 22.6″ of snow, most of it coming in four days of the month. In terms of its ranking in the last 50 years, 2022 places 6th. The all-time record for snow in the month of December isn’t 1983, but rather 1972 when Salt Lake City got 35.2″ of powder.

December may have been a wet month, but temperature-wise, it stayed close to norms. The average temperature in Salt Lake was 33 degrees with a normal December hitting around 32.2 degrees. The average high for the month was 66.4 degrees which wasn’t one of the hottest Decembers, but with all the rain and snow, it’s still surprising.

As we look to January, we are already off to a great start. On New Year’s Day, we got .89″ of rain, which is nearly two-thirds of the 1.43″ inches that is normal for January. We also got 4.7″ of snow, over a third of the 12.6″ inches we usually see for the first month of the year. And with more storms coming this week, we are sure to add to this. All of it is great news for our snowpack!

