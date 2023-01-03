Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
PA Lawmakers, Advocates Hold Ceremony Commemorating January 6 Attack
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - To mark the two-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, remembrance ceremonies and vigils were held today across the country. In Harrisburg, dozens of Democratic lawmakers and advocates gathered outside the Pennsylvania Capitol to condemn far-right extremism and false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
NewsChannel 36
Tioga County Sheriff Seeks Re-Election in November
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard announced Friday that he is seeking re-election in November. Howard, who has served as county sheriff for 20 years, said in a statement that it is a "privilege and an honor serving citizens of Tioga County." He says the last several years have been the most challenging of his career with bail reform and the COVID pandemic.
NewsChannel 36
Catholic Charities to host hiring event
ELMIRA N.Y. (WENY) -- Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler County is holding a hiring event next week in the hopes of filling both full-time and part-time positions. On Wednesday, January 11th at side entrance of 160 High Street in Elmira, people are invited to visit the non-profit to see if their experience matches any of the needs it currently has.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Community Cycle hosts a full moon ride
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Community Cycle hosted a full moon ride, this evening, in honor of the Wolf Moon. This group hosts free bike rides, monthly. “This ride is easy,” said Tara Escudero, a volunteer with Elmira Community Cycle. “We show up, we have a good time, and if one person shows up...it's a ride."
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
NewsChannel 36
Sun and Clouds Sunday
Clouds will mix with sunshine Sunday with temperatures expected to approach 40. A weak system will pass by to our south Sunday night and could bring scattered flurries to parts of Pennsylvania....we should remain dry locally across the Twin Tiers. Temperatures will remain above average through much of the upcoming week with dry conditions expected through Wednesday.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
NewsChannel 36
Towanda Man Sentenced on Assault and Cruelty to Animals Charges
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - A Towanda man was sentenced Friday on multiple charges stemming from a February 2022 arrest involving assault and cruelty to animals. According to the Bradford County District Attorney, 27 year old Kevin Jara Sanchez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, and person not to possess firearm.
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
NewsChannel 36
California Braces for More Impacts
Disaster continues to strike in California, as the relentless parade of storms shows no sign of easing. Several systems are expected to slam into the state this week with flooding rains, high winds, ,mudslides, heavy snow and coastal impacts. Another foot of rain is in the forecast for the San...
